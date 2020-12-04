Two hair oils to consider trying in 2021

Healthy hair that grows rapidly is a serious concern for many.

The Perfect Hair states that although hair growth is affected by many different factors, one of the ways you can improve length and thickness is by using hair care products that stimulate hair growth.

“If your hair isn’t growing as well as you’d like it to, you need to take a look at all the different factors that may be contributing to poor hair growth, determine what the cause is, and then take action to improve the condition,” states The Perfect Hair.

Before even considering what products to use, one has to think about things like genetics, lifestyle, diet and how much tension regular styling puts the hair under.

And once the underlying issue is identified, a product can be added to your haircare process to help things along.

Oils are also considered great for sealing natural moisture into hair and should be used in conjunction with water, after the water is applied directly to the hair.

Healthline explains that essential oils are extracted from plants through methods like distillation or evaporation, thus making them popular for how aromatic they are.

Essential oils also contain strong chemical properties that can be beneficial for health and beauty and as a product, they boast low risk of side effects.

One of the ingredients you can turn to for this is basil root extract or oil which boasts antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and is filled with antioxidants.

According to The Perfect Hair, basil root oil has shown fantastic results in minimising hair loss and promoting healthy hair growth.

“Massaging basil root oil into your scalp improves blood circulation, which aids hair growth as circulation leads to stimulation of hair follicles. It has also been known to soothe the scalp, ease itchiness and even assist in reducing dandruff.”

As such, The Perfect Hair has incorporated the oil into a new series of treatment products.

Another such oil is clove oil, which MPL has incorporated into their new Clove Hairfood.

Speaking to The Citizen, junior product developer at Amka Products Kelleen David explains that the product is perfect for consumers struggling with dry, itchy scalps.

Additionally, people on the lookout for new products might be swayed by clove oil’s proven efficacy for soothing scalps and calming itches.

“Clove oil conditions the scalp and promotes healthy hair.”

“The hot and spicy oil is known to possess excellent amounts of antioxidants as well as being a rich source of calcium, iron, sodium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A and C,” explained MPL in a statement.

MPL has been renowned for years as a specialist hair health brand that focuses on treatment products with the most appropriate ingredients to deliver best results primarily for women of colour.

MPL Clove Hairfood will soon be available at major retailers and on Takealot.com while The Perfect Hair’s hairline repair serum and hair growth oil will be available at Clicks, priced between R129.99 and R149.99.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

