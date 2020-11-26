Fashion & Beauty 26.11.2020 04:06 pm

Kalahari shorts pic unites Mzansi

Citizen reporter
The Boerboel Wear model has grabbed the attention of the nation. Picture: Facebook

Many Facebook users couldn’t get enough of the Boerboel Wear model in Kalahari shorts.

Sporting goods and outwear company, Boerboel Wear, has people talking after it posted a very suggestive shot of a model in Kalahari shorts.

A well-built male model is pictured with his backside to the camera, wearing a losses denim-like t-shirt, but what grabs everybody’s attention are those infamous Kalahari shorts hugging his behind.

The caption translated, read: “With this photo, we would like to emphasis on the fact that our lightweight Denim Kalahari shirt shows fancy at any of our pants. Also, note the vivid pocket detail on the left sleeve. #MeatwysFriday”

Met hierdie foto wil ons graag klem lê op die feit dat ons liggewig Denim Kalahari hemp spoggerig vertoon by enige van ons broeke. Let ook op die aanskoulike sakdetail op die linkermou. #VleiswysVrydag

Posted by Boerboel Wear on Thursday, November 19, 2020

The post has attracted over 7000 comments on Facebook and over 5000 shares.

One person commented: “Boerboel can you get done now to post the ugly panties from behind. This is now making me develop health problems. Travelling wrists, walking away, and suddenly I breathe faster. Stop it now!!!!!!” 
Another also said: “You make use of the best advertising methods. The detail is discussed so fine. Actually, words are not necessary with your photos. The chosen items look great just like that!”

See more comments below

Boerboel Wear comments. Picture: Facebook @BoerboelWear

 

Many Facebook users couldn’t get enough of the Boerboel Wear model in Kalahari shorts. Picture: Facebook @BoerboelWear

When you click on the items on sale, the khaki shorts retail for R379.50, the solid brass buckle, R660 and Kalahari shirt, R430.

But what everyone has their eye are those shorts or maybe the person wearing them.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

