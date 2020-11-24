Fashion & Beauty 24.11.2020 02:18 pm

Master KG addresses his ‘style’

Sonri Naidoo
Master KG. Picture: Instagram, @masterkgsa

Primarily, Master KG – real name Kgaogelo Moagi – is known for being a musician and is not considered a stylista.

Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG won the Most Stylish SA Icon award at this year’s South African Style Awards.

After receiving the award, the star took to social media to share his victory but many social media users questioned why he won the award, saying they did not associate him with style or fashion.

@Refilwe_BOPAPE said “Mara ka style hai aretsi congratulations,” translating to English this reads ‘In terms of style we don’t know, but anyway congratulations’

However, he said winning the award was an “achievement in the music industry, for making my mark and embracing people globally”.

The star then ended the caption by saying he hoped people understood that he did not win the award because of the way he dressed.

Myself Winning an SA Style Award is an accolade for achievement in the music industry , for making my mark and embracing people globally .its not about how I Dress Hope People Understand.

— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 23, 2020

Despite the negative backlash, some fans still congratulated him for winning yet another award.

Earlier in November, The Citizen reported that Master KG won some of the biggest awards at the 2020 All Africa Music Awards (Afrimma).

His victories include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jersualema remix.

