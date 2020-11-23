PICS: SA Style Awards – Rachel Kolisi changes her sweatpants

Pitting the most stylist South African celebrities, the SA Style Awards this year awarded the most fashionable in the entertainment industry.
It was hosted once again in Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton City, and presented by the beautiful Ayanda Thabethe, who set the tone with her sequenced blue crop and skirt.
View this post on Instagram
This year’s winners were centred around creatives who were able to navigate through the changing landscape. The biggest talking point went to the Kolisis. Siya and Rachel won most stylist couple, however, Rachel’s outfit wasn’t a winner for some.
Known for her chilled sweatpants, she switched it up and wore a denim mini dress, coyly captioning the post: “Finally made it out my sweats.”
View this post on Instagram
Rachel Kolisi wore umbhaco we denim to go receive her award ????
— YouTube: Moe Suttle (@moesuttle) November 23, 2020
Heyi heyi come home wena and put on your sweatpants ! Raaa yanyisa mama wabantwana bam! Ndiqina umqolo ngawe and ndiyaziqenya ngawe! Ngca emntaneni MamRiri Rachel #sastyleawards2020 pic.twitter.com/dxDa6LR8ye
— Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) November 22, 2020
List of 2020 SA Style Awards Winners:
Most Stylish Performing Artist in music: Nadia Nakai
Thank you so much #sastyleawards2020 for naming me Most Stylish performing Artist in music for 2020! I’m humbled and Thankful! Thank you! My heart is full!
Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making me look and feel like a Bad B*tch Princess! ????. #SASTYLEAWARDS2020 pic.twitter.com/OOZf7X33ll
— Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) November 22, 2020
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: Sindi Dlathu
View this post on Instagram
The Next Big Thing: TikTok creator Witney Ramabulana
View this post on Instagram
Most Stylish Business Personality: Irene Charnley
The SA Style Award 2020 for The Most Stylish Business Personality is @IreneCharnley #sastyleawards2020 #vodacomred @peroniza #DenimCouture pic.twitter.com/6QzbjRr8yv
— Zebra Square SA (@zebrasquare001) November 21, 2020
Most Stylish Designer (interior): Donald Nxumalo
Most Stylish Media Personality: Phathu Makwarela
Most Stylish Model: Blue Mbombo
View this post on Instagram
Next Big Thing: Actress Ama Qamata
Most Stylish Changemaker: Sivuyile Madikana
View this post on Instagram
SA style icon of the year: Master KG
(Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.