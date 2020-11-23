PICS: SA Style Awards – Rachel Kolisi changes her sweatpants

Pitting the most stylist South African celebrities, the SA Style Awards this year awarded the most fashionable in the entertainment industry.

It was hosted once again in Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton City, and presented by the beautiful Ayanda Thabethe, who set the tone with her sequenced blue crop and skirt.

This year’s winners were centred around creatives who were able to navigate through the changing landscape. The biggest talking point went to the Kolisis. Siya and Rachel won most stylist couple, however, Rachel’s outfit wasn’t a winner for some.

Known for her chilled sweatpants, she switched it up and wore a denim mini dress, coyly captioning the post: “Finally made it out my sweats.”

Rachel Kolisi wore umbhaco we denim to go receive her award ???? — YouTube: Moe Suttle (@moesuttle) November 23, 2020

Heyi heyi come home wena and put on your sweatpants ! Raaa yanyisa mama wabantwana bam! Ndiqina umqolo ngawe and ndiyaziqenya ngawe! Ngca emntaneni MamRiri Rachel #sastyleawards2020 pic.twitter.com/dxDa6LR8ye — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi_Bear) November 22, 2020

List of 2020 SA Style Awards Winners:

Most Stylish Performing Artist in music: Nadia Nakai

Thank you so much #sastyleawards2020 for naming me Most Stylish performing Artist in music for 2020! I’m humbled and Thankful! Thank you! My heart is full!

Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making me look and feel like a Bad B*tch Princess! ????. #SASTYLEAWARDS2020 pic.twitter.com/OOZf7X33ll — Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) November 22, 2020





Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: Sindi Dlathu

The Next Big Thing: TikTok creator Witney Ramabulana

Most Stylish Business Personality: Irene Charnley

Most Stylish Designer (interior): Donald Nxumalo

Most Stylish Media Personality: Phathu Makwarela

Most Stylish Model: Blue Mbombo

Next Big Thing: Actress Ama Qamata

Most Stylish Changemaker: Sivuyile Madikana

SA style icon of the year: Master KG

(Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

