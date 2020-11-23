Fashion & Beauty 23.11.2020 11:09 am

PICS: SA Style Awards – Rachel Kolisi changes her sweatpants

Citizen reporter
Rachel Kolisi getting ready for the SA Style Awards 2020. Picture: Instagram

Take a look at the full list of 2020 SA Style Awards winners.

Pitting the most stylist South African celebrities, the SA Style Awards this year awarded the most fashionable in the entertainment industry.

It was hosted once again in Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton City, and presented by the beautiful Ayanda Thabethe, who set the tone with her sequenced blue crop and skirt.

 

A post shared by @ayandathabethe_


This year’s winners were centred around creatives who were able to navigate through the changing landscape. The biggest talking point went to the Kolisis. Siya and Rachel won most stylist couple, however, Rachel’s outfit wasn’t a winner for some.

Known for her chilled sweatpants, she switched it up and wore a denim mini dress, coyly captioning the post: “Finally made it out my sweats.”

 

A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi)

List of 2020 SA Style Awards Winners:

Most Stylish Performing Artist in music: Nadia Nakai


Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: Sindi Dlathu

 

A post shared by Sindiswa (@sindi_dlathu)

The Next Big Thing: TikTok creator Witney Ramabulana

 

A post shared by Witney Ramabulana (@witney_8)

Most Stylish Business Personality: Irene Charnley

Most Stylish Designer (interior): Donald Nxumalo

Most Stylish Media Personality: Phathu Makwarela

Most Stylish Model: Blue Mbombo

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)


Next Big Thing: Actress Ama Qamata

Ama Qamata at the SA Style Awards 2020. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

Most Stylish Changemaker: Sivuyile Madikana

 

A post shared by Dr Sivuyile Madikana (@thesivu)

SA style icon of the year: Master KG

Master KG at the Style Awards 2020. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

(Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

