PICS: Who wore it best at the 2020 Feather Awards?

Citizen reporter
Master KG. Picture: Twitter

The Citizen’s very own Dr Dulcy won role model of the year.

The Feather Awards, synonymous with celebrating the LGBTQI+ community, returned for their 12th edition on Wednesday evening at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

Adapting to the new normal, the awards observed social distancing as they recognised and commended African queer people doing amazing things and the allies that support, entertain and inspire them. The usual flare of the categories, such as Drama Queen of the Year, went to Somizi Mhlongo and the “Kwa Somizi” saga, in which Hastings Moeng alleged that he was the brains behind the hit show Dinner at Somizi’s and had received no recognition over “his idea”.

Shauwn Mkhize attended the Feath. Picture: Supplied

Guests at the Feather Awards. Picture: Supplied

‘Gomora’ Connie Chiume, elegant in this yellow beauty. Picture: Supplied

More pics below:

 

Feather Awards 2020 winners:

Best Styled Individual
Thishiwe Ziqubu

Hunk of The Year
Gorata Nzimande

Hot Chick of The Year
Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year
Siya Kolisi

Best Rainbow Parenting
Napo Masheane

Best LGBTQI+ Student Movement
Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Public Sector
Constitution Hill

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector
Engage Mens Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year
Refilwe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year
Motswaka

Social Media Personality of The Year
Coconut Kelz

Cutest Couple of The Year
Viavi Swartz and Sape Maodi-Swartz

Role Model of The Year
Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe

Drama Queen of The Year
Somizi for Dinner Kwa Somizi

Socialite of The Year
Olwethu “Olwee” Mlotshwa

Musician of The Year
Master KG

Fag Hag of The Year
Shumi Dantile and Siv Ngesi

African Feather of the Year
Frank Mugisha

Simon Nkoli Award
Gloria Bosman

