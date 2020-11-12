PICS: Who wore it best at the 2020 Feather Awards?

The Feather Awards, synonymous with celebrating the LGBTQI+ community, returned for their 12th edition on Wednesday evening at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

Adapting to the new normal, the awards observed social distancing as they recognised and commended African queer people doing amazing things and the allies that support, entertain and inspire them. The usual flare of the categories, such as Drama Queen of the Year, went to Somizi Mhlongo and the “Kwa Somizi” saga, in which Hastings Moeng alleged that he was the brains behind the hit show Dinner at Somizi’s and had received no recognition over “his idea”.

More pics below:

1/4 Refilwe Modiselle turned heads in this stunning all-red gown. Picture: Supplied 2/4 ‘Gomora’ Connie Chiume, elegant in this yellow beauty. Picture: Supplied 3/4 Guests attend the Feather Awards. Picture: Supplied 4/4 Media personality and make-up artist Thami Dish. Picture: Supplied

Feather Awards 2020 winners:

Best Styled Individual

Thishiwe Ziqubu

Hunk of The Year

Gorata Nzimande

Hot Chick of The Year

Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year

Siya Kolisi

Best Rainbow Parenting

Napo Masheane

Best LGBTQI+ Student Movement

Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Public Sector

Constitution Hill

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector

Engage Mens Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year

Refilwe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year

Motswaka

Social Media Personality of The Year

Coconut Kelz

Cutest Couple of The Year

Viavi Swartz and Sape Maodi-Swartz

Role Model of The Year

Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe

Drama Queen of The Year

Somizi for Dinner Kwa Somizi

Socialite of The Year

Olwethu “Olwee” Mlotshwa

Musician of The Year

Master KG

Fag Hag of The Year

Shumi Dantile and Siv Ngesi

African Feather of the Year

Frank Mugisha

Simon Nkoli Award

Gloria Bosman

