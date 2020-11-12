PICS: Who wore it best at the 2020 Feather Awards?

The Feather Awards, synonymous with celebrating the LGBTQI+ community, returned for their 12th edition on Wednesday evening at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.
Adapting to the new normal, the awards observed social distancing as they recognised and commended African queer people doing amazing things and the allies that support, entertain and inspire them. The usual flare of the categories, such as Drama Queen of the Year, went to Somizi Mhlongo and the “Kwa Somizi” saga, in which Hastings Moeng alleged that he was the brains behind the hit show Dinner at Somizi’s and had received no recognition over “his idea”.
Feather Awards 2020 winners:
Best Styled Individual
Thishiwe Ziqubu
Hunk of The Year
Gorata Nzimande
Hot Chick of The Year
Siphesihle Ndaba
Sports Personality of The Year
Siya Kolisi
Best Rainbow Parenting
Napo Masheane
Best LGBTQI+ Student Movement
Rainbow UCT
Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Public Sector
Constitution Hill
Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector
Engage Mens Health
Diva Extraordinaire of The Year
Refilwe Modiselle
Media Award of The Year
Motswaka
Social Media Personality of The Year
Coconut Kelz
Cutest Couple of The Year
Viavi Swartz and Sape Maodi-Swartz
Role Model of The Year
Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe
Drama Queen of The Year
Somizi for Dinner Kwa Somizi
Socialite of The Year
Olwethu “Olwee” Mlotshwa
Musician of The Year
Master KG
Fag Hag of The Year
Shumi Dantile and Siv Ngesi
African Feather of the Year
Frank Mugisha
Simon Nkoli Award
Gloria Bosman
