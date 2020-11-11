Fashion & Beauty 11.11.2020 03:39 pm

Watch: 5 ways to spot a fake sneaker

Citizen Reporter
Watch: 5 ways to spot a fake sneaker

Kim and Ziad , Imaage : Instagram

Presenter Kim Jayde breaks down how to spot a fake sneaker on her latest YouTube episode. Buying sneakers at a credible store certainly helps.

On the show Kim Jayde breaks down the authenticity and manufacturing of sneakers featuring local and international guests about the latest trends in the shoe culture and also discusses various aspects of urban and street culture.

In her latest episode, she sits down with  Zaid Osman founder of Sneaker Exchange and @gradeafrica .He discusses and gives advice on  how to spot a fake sneaker.

Here are 5 tips that Zaid advised 

1.Download an app that educates you about authenticity. These apps were developed for consumer safety.

2. Look out for the inside tags of the shoe. This includes the date of the shoe and on the box.

3. Celebrities wearing fakes was a topic that was discussed on the show, many of these are purchased on social media.

4.It’s key to buy your sneakers from a credible store.

5.There are events internationally where they have a booth that authenticates sneakers.

Previously the Citizen did a story on how to spot a fake Nike the process involves a lot of intense checking to make sure buyers aren’t duped. This was on the heels of actress Samukelo Ndlovu trended for ‘sneakergate ‘ where she wore a fake pair of Airforce1s.

 

Read More : How to spot a fake! Samukelo Ndlovu get caught up in the curious case of Airforce 1 sneakers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition