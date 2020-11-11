Watch: 5 ways to spot a fake sneaker

On the show Kim Jayde breaks down the authenticity and manufacturing of sneakers featuring local and international guests about the latest trends in the shoe culture and also discusses various aspects of urban and street culture.

In her latest episode, she sits down with Zaid Osman founder of Sneaker Exchange and @gradeafrica .He discusses and gives advice on how to spot a fake sneaker.

Here are 5 tips that Zaid advised

1.Download an app that educates you about authenticity. These apps were developed for consumer safety.

2. Look out for the inside tags of the shoe. This includes the date of the shoe and on the box.

3. Celebrities wearing fakes was a topic that was discussed on the show, many of these are purchased on social media.

4.It’s key to buy your sneakers from a credible store.

5.There are events internationally where they have a booth that authenticates sneakers.

Previously the Citizen did a story on how to spot a fake Nike the process involves a lot of intense checking to make sure buyers aren’t duped. This was on the heels of actress Samukelo Ndlovu trended for ‘sneakergate ‘ where she wore a fake pair of Airforce1s.

