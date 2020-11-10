WATCH: Bathu sneakers continue meteoric rise with new summer range

Local sneaker brands are a growing trend and one brand that has been rising steadily over the past couple of years is Bathu.

Started in Alexandra township in 2015, the sneaker company has grown and now has 15 flagship stores around the country. Bathu means “shoes” in township slang,

Brand founder, Theo Baloyi – a qualified accountant – noticed that there was no flagship African sneaker brand and sought to plug the whole.

Head of marketing, Mashudu Ndoph, touched on the recent launch of their summer collection at Altitude Beach in Fourways, saying they were very excited to introduce their new Moja and Moja X range with their summer campaign tag “Expression is Limitless”.



The brand has had many notable faces promoting Bathu, such as Khanyi Mbau, Lerato Kganyago and Black Motion.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.