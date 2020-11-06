Steal his style: How to get Bonangi Zungu’s look

Always appearing relaxed, he’s often seen looking fashionable and constantly on-trend. with an affinity of high-end items of choice although on the pricey side and not geared towards every-one, 28-year-old Scottish Rangers midfielder, presently on loan from French club Amiens, Bongani Zungu is turning heads on and off the pitch.

Gauteng born Zungu is rumored to be dating Blood and water actress Cindy Thando made his debut for South Africa in a 2–0 win against Burkina Faso on 17 August 2013. He scored his first international goal against Swaziland on 15 November 2013, with South Africa winning 3–0.

We bring are some of his best fashion looks and where you can find them if you want to steal his star style.

Disclaimer: His style doesn’t come cheap!

Casual cuts :Dsquared Icon cap costs R2479.71 on the website Farfetch.com

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu) on May 18, 2020 at 2:18am PDT

Wooly Delights :This class Balenciaga jersey costs R18901 at Ssense.com

View this post on Instagram Alt er bra!???????????????? A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:08am PST

Trendy Tees: Interlocking logo t-shirt from Gucci available at Ssense.com for R7623.94

View this post on Instagram ???????? A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT

Printed Plaids :Get a similar style shit from vintage Burberry at R6358 at Fatfetch.com

View this post on Instagram ???????? A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu) on May 11, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

Classic Coat : While the original is designer a cheaper version can be found for R832.78 at New.com

View this post on Instagram I need a vitamin SEA ???? ✈️???? A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu) on May 23, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

Tartan treats : Red tartan joggers available for R899,00 at www.fruugo.co.za

View this post on Instagram Happiness is the only thing that multiplies when you share it ???? A post shared by Zungu (@bonganizungu) on Feb 11, 2018 at 4:03am PST

Read Next : Bafana’s Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu of ‘The Queen’ officially a couple

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.