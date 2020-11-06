Steal his style: How to get Bonangi Zungu’s look

Always appearing relaxed, he’s often seen looking fashionable and constantly on-trend. with an affinity of high-end items of choice although on the pricey side and not geared towards every-one, 28-year-old Scottish Rangers midfielder, presently on loan from French club Amiens, Bongani Zungu is turning heads on and off the pitch.
Gauteng born Zungu is rumored to be dating Blood and water actress Cindy Thando made his debut for South Africa in a 2–0 win against Burkina Faso on 17 August 2013. He scored his first international goal against Swaziland on 15 November 2013, with South Africa winning 3–0.
We bring are some of his best fashion looks and where you can find them if you want to steal his star style.
Disclaimer: His style doesn’t come cheap!
Casual cuts :Dsquared Icon cap costs R2479.71 on the website Farfetch.com
Wooly Delights :This class Balenciaga jersey costs R18901 at Ssense.com
Trendy Tees: Interlocking logo t-shirt from Gucci available at Ssense.com for R7623.94
Printed Plaids :Get a similar style shit from vintage Burberry at R6358 at Fatfetch.com
Classic Coat : While the original is designer a cheaper version can be found for R832.78 at New.com
Tartan treats : Red tartan joggers available for R899,00 at www.fruugo.co.za
