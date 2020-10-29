Zodwa talks new salon: ‘I didn’t want to borrow or owe any money to the bank’

People’s entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has a new business venture.

Known for her revealing outfits and controversy, Zodwa has recently focused on entrepreneurial opportunities such as her own perfume range.

Announcing the news her empire is growing to include a salon, the dancer told The Citizen the business idea had been in the making for more than a year.

“I was looking at locations in Durban and Johannesburg because I am based there but found that in Nelspruit there were better options. You can buy an affordable piece of land, buy cement and build from the ground up. I didn’t want to borrow or owe any money to the bank.”

Zodwa Wabantu Salon will hopefully open in April 2021 with some of her own products.

“I am making my own petroleum jelly, lipsticks and perfumes but due to the lockdown the makimanufacturing ng of them was paused but now with things reopening they will soon be ready.”

The salon will cater for males and females, including a spa, and will be one-stop shop for your beauty needs, Zodwa says.





She holds Nelspruit close to her heart and says when all is said and done that will be her resting place.

The entertainer adds she is fully booked until 26 December and that reopening after lockdown had greatly helped her fellow entertainers.

There has been controversy, however, that some of the events are jam packed and no Covid-19 health protocols are being followed, such as social distancing or wearing of masks.

Zodwa apologised for some of her recent behaviour, when she was seen hosting events where none of the necessary protocols were followed and even kissing fans.

“All I can say is that I am sorry. Sometimes it’s being in the moment and being surrounded by my people, people love Zodwa. But when I look at some of the videos I posted I know it’s not good and I apologise to the people who raised the issues.”

The star is filming the second season of her reality show, Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored, to be aired on Moja Love next year.

