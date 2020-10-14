David Tlale adds another label to his brand

Celebrated fashion designer David Tlale has added another label to his brand – that of a fragrance label.

In collaboration with international beauty brand Avon, they have launched the “David Tlale x Avon Exotic Summer Collection”, titled “I move to my own rhythm; watch me now”, to celebrate 135 years of Avon.

Mafahle Mareletse, managing director of Avon Justine in Africa, Turkey and the Middle East, said in a statement that the “watch me now” is a message to empower women on their journey to self-realisation.

This is not the first time the two brands have partnered together. Their first collection included designer clothes and accessories which was highly successful.

The second collection broadens their products, following the same format now features two specially formulated designer perfumes and a range of clothing and accessories centred on a fresh signature print. That has a lot of vibrancy and inspired by underwater fusion and excitement. Its intention is to bring the look and feel of the catwalk into everyday life.

The fragrance developed by Avon is called “Exotic” by David Tlale. Tlale explained the collaboration with Avon as moving to their own rhythm.

“When you smell good, you feel good and you know you can overcome anything. In Africa, rhythm is what we live by, we celebrate with rhythm, as a fashion house by David Tlale we believe we are part of this rhythm,” said Tlale.

“We set our own tent, we are very bold of who we are and what we stand for and where we are going as a brand. We are moving to our own rhythm that is what this collaboration with Avon is.”

The fragrances, “Exotic for Him” have been described to have a provocative scent of blackcurrant and a seductive note of plum, both with a warm base of sandalwood. “Exotic for Her”, is formulated on a base of sensual rose and jasmine, featuring a burst of peach and mandarin, and ends on a fiery note of amber.

The perfumes are on special, the regular price on the Avon perfume for both him and her is usually at R799 but the launch special of their the 100ml eau de parfum is now priced at R599.

