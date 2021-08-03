PICS: Miley Cyrus spotted in a Thebe Magugu suit

Lerato Maimela

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently posted a series of pictures on social media, and it has been revealed that the red suit she is wearing in her pictures is from South African designer Thebe Magugu.

The Party in the USA star posted four pictures on her Instagram account, where she is chilling on a private jet, wearing a suit which she paired with white long boots, a white cropped T-shirt, and an untied green tie hanging on her neck, just over her shoulders.

“Flying high up on the bird acrophobia,” said Cyrus in the post’s caption.

A few days after Miley’s post, the South African fashion designer took to his personal Instagram account to post a picture of Miley wearing his suit, with the caption: “Miley Cyrus in the red strappy suit from our first menswear collection -SS22 Doublethink.”

Thebe also took to Twitter to share the picture of Miley in his suit, and captioned that post: “Queen of everything @MileyCyrus wearing the strappy red suit from our first menswear collection Doublethink SS22.”

Queen of everything @MileyCyrus wearing the Strappy Red Suit from our first menswear collection ????

Doublethink SS22 pic.twitter.com/muEgGoYY9N— THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) August 2, 2021

Thebe Magugu is a luxury South African brand which offers ready-to-wear collections, while exploring parallel concepts through multi-disciplinary capsule projects.

Many international faces have been spotted in the luxury brand all over the world, namely Dionne Warwick wearing the fingerpaint knitted dress for Passage – a film by Solange and Saint Heron – Issa Rae in the new safari jacket from the AW19’s African studies collection, and the cashmere half-cape jacket also from the African studies collection, and Adut Akech in the tartan and airtech mini dress, also from the African studies collection.

Here are some pictures of Cyrus and other celebs dressed in the SA luxury brand

Miley Cyrus in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram

Adut Akech in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram

Issa Rae in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram