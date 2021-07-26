PICS: Issa Rae stuns in surprise wedding

Sandisiwe Mbhele

'Insecure' creator, Issa Rae, stunned in a white Vera Wang wedding dress during her nuptials to her long-time partner, Louis Diame.

Insecure creator, Issa Rae, surprised us all when she shared pictures of her nuptials to a mystery man on Monday.

The award-winning actor, director and producer shared beautiful images of her custom-made Vera Wang wedding dress. According to US media outlets, the nuptials happened at a stunning south France mansion. The mystery man, dressed in a red suit, is reportedly long-time partner Louis Diame.

Rae captioned a picture on Instagram: ” A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawanggang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with somebody’s husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

As people tried to figure out if the pictures were for a photoshoot or actual wedding, some US media outlets confirmed she did get married.

Essence magazine confirmed on Twitter: “This is not a drill: Our sister-friend @issarae tied the knot with her longtime beau, Louis Diame, in a lush ultra-private ceremony in the south of France. We’re rooting for this black love and happily ever after for the happy couple!”

Here are some of the stunning pictures of Issa Rae:

The back of Issa Rae wedding dress by Vera Wang. Picture: Instagram, @issarae

Issa Rae with her husband Louis Daime during their wedding photoshoot. Picture: Instagram, @issarae

The dress by Issa Rae was designed by the renowned Vera Wang, Picture: Instagram @issarae

Issa Rae with her husband Louis Daime during their wedding photoshoot. Picture: Instagram, @issarae

Breath taking, Issa Rae is glowing in her white custom design Vera Wang wedding gown. Picture: Instagram @issarae

Issa Rae with her bridesmaids during her wedding in the South of France. Picture: Instagram, @issarae

Rae and TV network HBO have confirmed that season five of Insecure would be the final instalment. The Emmy-nominated show, also co-created by Larry Wilmore, is going to be missed, with many fans hoping it would not end. It follows the friendship between Issa and Molly, love triangles and Issa’s next career move.

Dates for season five have yet to be released.