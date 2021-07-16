Non-invasive skin tightening through NIR laser

Kaunda Selisho

Laser treatments have become a popular choice for skin tightening because they are effective, non-invasive and boast little to no downtime.

As time goes by, skin tends to lose its ability to bounce back, and once that happens, skin tightening starts to become a concern.

Medical Aesthetics Therapist and founder of Pulse Dermatology & Laser Amy Knoetze takes us through one of the latest innovations in laser technology which helps with skin tightening through Pulse Dermatology & Laser by means of NIR laser.

“When we think of skin tightening, cellulite is often the first concern that comes to mind, but this is just one of many skin concerns that can benefit from skin tightening treatments,” said Knoetze.

Sagging skin on the face is also a candidate. Think; sagging jowls, crow’s feet around the eye area and droopy skin on the forehead.

Due to the fact that laser treatments are effective and non-invasive and boast little to no downtime, they have become a popular choice for skin tightening and fat sculpting.

“Like all beauty procedures and tools though, not all laser devices are created equally,” adds Knoetze.

What is NIR laser?

Described as “the Rolls Royce of laser equipment,” NIR stands for ‘Near Infra-Red’.

Near Infra-Red refers to the type of light emitted during this type of skin tightening treatment.

“The treatment uses a safe infrared light that heats the skin and the tissue immediately under the skin’s surface. NIR skin tightening helps ageing, sagging and creepy-looking skin to appear firmer and more youthful,” explains Knoetze.

How does NIR laser work?

According to the Medical Aesthetics Therapist, the heat produced during the treatment stimulates the infiltration of fibroblast and the formation of new collagen, while also tightening the existing bundles of collagen and elastin in the skin.

This “double” stimulation both thickens and tightens the skin, strengthening the natural “scaffold” that gives our skin structure.

It stimulates the production of new collagen, which has a further tightening effect, and gives long-lasting firmness to sagging skin.

The treatment allows skin to appear firmer, smoother and younger.

RELATED:

What can NIR be used to treat?

Areas on the face (such as neck, jawline, chin).

Laxity of abdominal skin post-pregnancy or post-surgery.

Laxity of buttocks and knees.

Improving surface skin quality of arms, and thighs.

Excellent for shrinking and smoothing the appearance of stretch marks on the skin.

What are some of the benefits of NIR?

NIR is suitable for all skin types, skin tones and most areas of the body, including areas of skin with cellulite.

The procedure is painless – you will experience a warm sensation similar to that of a hot stone massage.

There is no downtime, so you can carry on with your day directly after your treatment.

The procedure is fast – you should be done with your treatment within an hour.

NIR skin tightening is non-invasive, meaning you aren’t exposed to any of the risks involved in surgical treatments.

How many treatment sessions are recommended?

Knoetze states that patients will typically require a series of five to six treatments, scheduled two to three weeks apart.

What can you expect after the treatment?

Immediately after, some localised erythema and plumping is experienced with this settling in about 30 minutes. The skin then immediately gets tighter as the day goes by and you have a radiant glow.

When will one see results?

“Some patients start to see an improvement immediately but we always advise a minimum of three sessions to start seeing results,” said Knoetze.

How long will the results last?

After the initial course, Knoetze advises one follow-up treatment every three to four months to maintain results.

READ NEXT: 5 Fast beauty treatments you can get in your lunch hour