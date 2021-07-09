Petroleum jelly: One product, many uses

Kaunda Selisho

Here are 11 ways you can everyone you know can use petroleum jelly (aka vaseline) to replace all the products you may no longer have.

Did you know that vaseline isn’t actually vaseline?



That’s because the multipurpose product we have come to know and love is actually called petroleum jelly. Vaseline is merely a brand name for one of the cosmetics companies that produces the product.



There are a host of other brand names out there that you can try.



If you don’t have a jar in your home, along with the mini ones in your car and handbag, you’re doing this life thing wrong.

The jelly is the perfect product given the tough economic times we live in.

As the body’s largest organ, it’s so important to take good care of your skin. However, doing so doesn’t necessarily mean breaking the bank, explains Clere Petroleum Jelly and Glycerine brand manager Themba Ndlovu.

Clere petroleum jelly. Picture: Instagram

“In fact, a common, inexpensive product found in most people’s medicine cabinets, petroleum jelly, can have multiple skincare uses for the entire family,” Ndlovu said.



Here are 11 ways you can everyone you know can use petroleum jelly (aka vaseline)

1. Hydrate your lips – Petroleum jelly moisturises and hydrates while leaving lips with the perfect natural-looking shine. Use it any time of the day, multiple times a day.

2. Moisturise dry hands and cracked heels – not only are we in the depths of winter, we’re also in the midst of a pandemic that requires us to constantly use sanitiser with at least 70% alcohol content.

Due to the oiliness of petroleum jelly, it is best to use it on your hands in the evening when you will not be using your hands much. You can also treat your feet at night and cover them up with socks.

3. Brow taming – No money for brow gel? No problem. Clere advises lightly coating a brow wand in the jelly and comb your brows into place.

A jar of vaseline petroleum jelly. Picture: iStock

4. Keep fingers and cuticles clean while painting nails – If your hands aren’t the steadiest when putting on a fresh coat of nail polish, cover the skin on the sides of your nails with the jelly to use it as a protective barrier.

Use a cotton bud to apply the jelly around your fingernails and cuticles. Just be sure not to get any jelly on your fingernails, or else it will act as a barrier to the nail polish.

5. Make a base for DIY exfoliators – Clere advises mixing some sugar or salt with petroleum jelly for an amazing exfoliator for your body.

Additionally, you can apply a layer to your lips to gently buff away dead skin cells by using a soft toothbrush, sweeping in circular motions.

6. Longer and thicker eyelashes – The brand has promised that if you apply some petroleum jelly onto your eyelashes every night before going to bed, you’ll notice longer and much thicker eyelashes within a couple of weeks.

7. Get a dewy glow – Kick ashy winter skin in the butt by applying a tiny amount of petroleum jelly with your fingertips to the top of your cheek and brow bones for a fresh, dewy look.

Just remember, a little goes a long way, so don’t go overboard, advises the brand.

8. Smooth flyaways and pesky split ends with a light coating of petroleum jelly. Emphasis on the “light”.

9. Face moisturiser – According to Clere, most petroleum jelly is non-comedogenic, non-sensational and has no added fragrance or colours so it won’t irritate the skin, making it the perfect face moisturiser.



The Citizen advises consulting a professional if you can afford it to be sure if this is the right move for your particular skin type.

10. Makeup remover – Applying soap straight to your makeup in an effort to remove it is so over.



If you’re not using a cleanser to remove your makeup, you can try applying petroleum jelly to lift the makeup. Certain makeup removers and baby oils may contain ingredients that may irritate the eyes and petroleum jelly is, therefore, a less harsh alternative.

11. Fragrance booster – Dab some petroleum jelly on your pulse points and your neck before you spritz your favourite perfume scent and the scent will last longer than it normally does.

READ NEXT: