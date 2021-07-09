Winter makeup: get glowing skin and striking eyes

Kaunda Selisho

Fight the dull, ashen look this chilly season with these simple winter makeup tips to take your look to the next level.

If you don’t have a winter makeup routine, it’s time to get one right away!

That is because there are different factors to take into consideration with each season. Icy temperatures, dry air, rain and indoor heating can wreak havoc with our skin.

Winter makeup needs to be adjusted to counter these conditions as poor technique can draw attention to dryness, dullness and flakiness.

Think of your skin as your canvas, it should be cared for and prepared before any makeup application to get the best results. A well-prepped canvas can also keep you looking your best for longer.

Get glowing skin – the products

Applying a moisturiser every morning provides a hydrated base which helps achieve the glow and a smoother canvas to work on.

Zero Day Cream (R399) and Night Cream offers intense nourishment and moisturisation in a plant-based, gentle formula.

Follow this up with a hydrating primer for added moisture like Wet ‘n Wild Prime Focus Primer Serum (R149.95).



If you’re the type to use matte primers, save them for summer to avoid ashy skin in winter.

Also make sure to avoid powder formulas, especially if you have a dry skin type as these tend to make the skin look dull. Rather shelve your powder for summer months when your skin is more likely to get oily.

Wet n Wild’s photo focus dewy foundation offers silky and creamy coverage which is buildable and the foundation can easily transition from day to nightwear.

Brushes such as the newly-launched Real Techniques – The Flawless Base Set contain everything you need for flawless application of everything from primer to foundation.

Flawless Makeup Tip 4/5

These products can be combined with additional products like sponges to help get the best coverage and a perfectly blended finish. Try the Real Techniques Sponge Duo Set.

Use highlighter

Can’t achieve a real glow? Try adding a faux glow to your complexion.



Highlighters with a pearlescent finish, like Wet n Wild’s Megaglo Highlighting Powder (R109.95), offer a noticeable glow and can perfectly accent your features.

How to get striking eyes

Now is the time to master false lashes

False eyelashes are the quickest and most effective item to glam up your makeup and draw attention to your eyes. However, the idea of using them intimidates many people.

Since the world is going to be using face masks for the foreseeable future, there is no better time to try lashes. You can also take advantage of the fact that you get to spend so much time at home to get used to having them on.



Magnetic eyelashes are all the rage as makeup wearers no longer have to wrap their heads around the idea of using eyelash glue for application.

Try the Kiss Magnetic Lashes that are applied using magnetic liner and double strength magnets embedded into each eyelash. Simply draw a line along your eyelash line using the magnetic liner and then gently apply the magnetic lashes.

