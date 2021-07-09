Five protective hairstyles to try out this winter

Kaunda Selisho

Protective hairstyles are the best protection for kinky and coily hair during the colder months of South Africa's winter.

As far as seasons go, winter is rarely at the top of many people’s lists and for good reason. The bitter cold takes its toll on everything from one’s skin to your mood and even your hair.

According to Revlon, the harsh effects of the winter elements on natural hair can result in dry, damaged and broken hair.

“Often natural hair enthusiasts tend to hide under hats and scarves during winter so as not to show off the condition of their winter ravaged natural hair,” it says.

Although hats and scarves can be a quick, easy solution, they’re not always the best option.

How protective hairstyles protect against winter damage

In addition to causing friction against hair (which can lead to breakage), hats and scarves don’t always look great with every outfit and that’s where protective styles can help.

“During winter over-fussing with your hair can lead to extreme damage due to the use of excessive heat, the harsh elements of the cold weather, the continuous tugging of your hair during styling and general everyday faffing. Protective winter styles not only keep the hair safe but allow it to grow and repair during this time,” Revlon says.

A brand manager from Revlon Realistic’s Special Feeling range explains that protective styles help to stimulate healthy hair growth and repair any breakage that has happened over time.

“These styles provide the benefits of length retention, stress-free maintenance and keeps the hair safe from daily over-manipulation during winter. Protective styles can be solely natural hair, or even include extensions for extra volume.”

Revlon also advises preparing your hair before styling. “You need to fully wash, detangle and trim your hair.”

Revlon Realistic Special Feeling super soft activator can be applied to the hair to help detangle it before adding an oil-free moisturising spray from the same range. These products can be left in the hair once styling begins.

Here are five protective hairstyles to try out this winter

The classic two strand twist – this hairstyle is considered a classic for a reason because you can style it any way you like. This is your moment to define yourself.

Box braids – these are easy to maintain and are very versatile when styling. You can also spice things up by adding cornrows in between.

Chunky braids – you need thick, long hair to accomplish this style. It is possible to stretch out your hair by blow drying it beforehand. Click here for a tutorial.

Halo twists – this is perfect for medium to long hair. It can be done yourself. To create some extra dimension to it, add in some mini twists or cornrows at the top.

All-back cornrows – a simple, at home hairstyle which can be worn with different hair accessories.

Remember to moisturise your hair and take care of your scalp and roots every day while wearing the protective style.

You can also use a satin pillowcase or bonnet to avoid friction and help preserve your hairstyle for longer while sleeping.

