All about Letoya Makhene’s muti-infused body wash

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has designed a muti-infused body wash that she says can help you 'take back your power'.

Have you ever wished you could just wash all your problems away? Well, Generations actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has developed a muti-infused body wash that may help with that.

Makhene-Pulumo began her career as an actress and musician and left it all behind almost two decades ago to answer her spiritual calling.

She trained for eight months in 2002 and became a sangoma long before other media personalities felt comfortable enough to do it.



And now, nearly 20 years later, Makhene-Pulumo has combined her knowledge of muti and her love for cosmetics with House of Kgwedi.

According to its website, House of Kgwedi is a cosmetics company that offers products that are infused with muti (healing herbs).



Their latest offering is a muti-infused body wash that Makhene-Pulumo says can help you “take back your power”.



“Indulge yourself by creating the perfect bath moment. Simply squeeze a small amount of House of Kgwedi’s luxurious body wash onto a bath sponge, then lather it all over your body. Allow yourself to visualise all the negativity leaving your body and speak life back into your world,” wrote Makhene-Pulumo in an Instagram caption.

What is muti?

Muti (or muthi) is an African word with etymology rooted in Southern Africa’s Nguni languages. Originally meant to refer to trees, the word stems from ancient healers’ use of roots to treat those that came to consult them.



The word has since evolved into general term for traditional medicine.



The medicine itself can never be classified as good or bad, however, it can be used for sinister reasons.

What is ‘isiwasho’?

Products to wash one’s problems away, like the muti-infused body wash, are not new. For years, various people across the world have relied on isiwasho, which is available over the counter at some pharmacies.



According to content creator Melusi Tshabalala of Melusi’s Everyday Zulu: “Isiwasho is blessed water and can cure many ills – both spiritual and physical.”

The real definition of isiwasho, however, as well as how to use it, is more specialised and a healer should be consulted.

Does it work?

According to *Sihle, a young female healer from Johannesburg, whether or not such products like the muti-infused body wash work, all hinges on whether or not you believe in them.



Sihle also advises that such products be used as instructed and should not be seen as a stand-alone fix, i.e you cannot use isiwasho to counter a problem such as unemployment if you are not doing what needs to be done to apply for jobs.

