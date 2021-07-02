Level 4: Three skincare tips to try this weekend (Part 5)

Kaunda Selisho

Skincare tips to try while you stay safe at home these weekend while adhering to Covid protocols and Level 4 of lockdown.

The weekend is upon us and it looks like it will be one spent safely at home so why not try use the time to give your skin some much-needed love and care with these skincare tips, routines and tricks?

Clean skin

While tou may be tempted to skip the skincare because you’re indoors this weekend there are a number of reasons why you shouldn’t, according to Mathebe Molise, the innovator and entrepreneur behind Beauty on Tapp.

Beauty on Tapp is a mobile app that connects customers to beauty services in their area and allows them to shop for the best in local skincare and hair care.

Cognizant of the fact that people wear masks more frequently now, Molise says this requires us to add a little extra effort to our routines.

“The best way to get healthy and glowing skin is to maintain a consistent skincare routine,” said Molise in a brief chat with The Citizen.

“To come out of winter with glowing skin, it’s important to add hydrating ingredients to your routine like hyaluronic acid and face mists.”

Sun protection

The fact that you might not be socialising outside your home is no reason to neglect your sun protection routine.

Exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays, even for a brief period, is something that the skin needs protection from. However, this should not be seen as a reason to avoid the sun completely. Exposure to sunshine helps the body produce much needed vitamin D and this is why using products with a sun protection factor (SPF) in them is one of the best skincare tips.

Licensed aesthetician, nail technician, YouTube vlogger and creator of the “60 second rule” Nayamka Roberts-Smith has been a fierce advocate for the use of sunscreen for years.

When she is not creating informative videos for her 400,000+ YouTube subscribers, she is patiently sharing useful information and skincare tips on her Twitter account.

She even posts tutorials on different ways to reapply sunscreen throughout the day:

Here are three ways to re-apply SPF while wearing makeup ☀️ 1. Sponge + sunscreen

2. SPF Setting Spray

3. SPF Setting Powder pic.twitter.com/8k8fyfvfJx — Nai, the Internet’s Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) May 2, 2021

Masks

Masks are the preferred self-care item for people who have some downtime.

An entry on the Eminence Organics website explains that face masks – the skincare kind and not the Covid kind – are great for addressing key skin concerns and conditions, from dryness and dehydration to large pores and acne.

Masks designed to be used intermittently to give your skin an instant boost and work by delivering highly concentrated actives, vitamins and nutrients to the skin in an effort to improve its overall health.

Masks come in many forms, the most popular being in a tube as either a cream, gel or clay. However, thanks to the hype about Korean skin beauty, sheet masks have received tons of attention in recent years.

Whether you prefer a sheet mask or a clay mask, you can pop on your favourite, put your feet up and let your skin reap all the benefits of these skincare tips this weekend.

