Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 Jul 2021
9:19 am

Look of the week: Steal Zozibini Tunzi’s style

Step into the weekend with a look inspired by Zozibini Tunzi's style and her awesome cream two piece skirt suit.

Zozibini Tunzi’s style says 'I’m here to take up space'. Picture: Instagram

With unseasonably high daytime temperatures in Gauteng this week and no cold fronts on the horizon, South Africans who absolutely have to head out into the world might want to steal Zozibini Tunzi’s style.

When she’s not taking our breath away in one-of-a-kind gowns, Tunzi’s style is something you can absolutely incorporate into your day-to-day looks.

This is why the most recent outfit that the former Miss Universe was pictured in, is our Citizen Lifestyle Look of The Week.

Tunzi was pictured in a structured, cream, two-piece suit featuring a cropped blazer and a micro-mini skirt, paired with strappy sandals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

Tunzi’s style says “I’m here to take up space”.

Steal Zozibini Tunzi’s style

Recreate Tunzi’s look by rocking a two-piece skirt suit of your own from retailers such as The Fix or Zara.

crop blazers

Black crop blazer and pinstripe crop blazer from The Fix. Picture: thefix.co.za

crop blazer and mini skirt

Two-tone crop blazer and mini skirt from The Fix. Picture: thefix.co.za

Skirt suit from Zara

Skirt suit from Zara. Picture: zara.com/za

In her Instagram caption, Tunzi said she was wearing a large coat with the look and you can do the same to beat the chill.

Alternatively, you can swap out the sandals in the look with some chunky boots and sheer stockings to give the look an edgy twist.

‘Many things in the mix’, says Tunzi on her next move

