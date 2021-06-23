Norma Mngoma to launch her own clothing line

Lerato Maimela

The 45-year-old Norma Mngoma has announced that she will be releasing a clothing range, showing off a bomber jacket from her line.

Fashionista Norma Mngoma has taken to social media to announce she is working on her very own fashion clothing brand with an Instagram post of her in a stylish jacket from her clothing line.

The businesswoman posted the exact same bomber jacket, which she was working on a month ago on her Instagram page, captioned: “My first bomber jacket from my hands… clothing label loading.”

The bomber jacket has a bronze and black snakeskin material look and a black outer lining detail on the pockets, shoulders and zip line.

The estranged wife of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has taken a different outlook on life since leaving her husband and changing her surname from Gigaba to Mngoma.

She has been working more on herself, her clothing line, her children and her career. The 45-year-old mother recently announced a collaboration with Tracey Reign and other powerful readers on a book that is an “educational project which is set to empower and educate while being a vehicle for so much more”.

“I’m so excited to announce my collaboration and intellectual contribution to the South African Dream project with Tracey Reign and other powerful leaders of great impact. The book is meant to be an educational project which is set to empower and educate while being a vehicle for so much more,” she wrote.

The release date of The South African Dream is unknown, but Mngoma said in her post the countdown to the launch date had begun.