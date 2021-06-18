‘Gorilla Glue girl’ ventures into the haircare industry

Asanda Matlhare

It don't move: Tessica Brown is going into haircare.

Tessica Brown, the 40-year-old woman who went viral after unknowingly applying Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to her head and was subsequently nicknamed Gorilla Glue girl, has announced she is venturing into haircare.

Brown announced yesterday on Instagram she’s been working with professionals on her Forever Hair products that stimulated hair growth after the surgery to remove the glue from her hair and keep her scalp healthy.

“As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad idea,” Brown said.

“As a result of that, I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then I have been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair growth oil.”

Gorilla glue girl hair progress

“Look at the results, look at my hair. My scalp feels amazing, my hair is already growing back. I’m telling you, this oil has been a lifesaver,” she said, showing off how her hair looks since the surgery.

Brown said the brand included a $14 (R200) setting spritz for a “firm, flake-free hold with lasting shine”.

The website also teased an edge control which will soon be available.

Visible product improvement

Brown can be seen below flaunting the improvements the hair oil has done for her.

Her Instagram users congratulated her on her new venture and were pleased that she was inspired by her hair woes.

Brown said she needed a product that would repair the damage done to her scalp.

“I needed this oil to heal my scalp. I needed to grow my hair back, I needed to stimulate my hair follicles and on top of that I needed everything to be all-natural oils, and in this oil, it has just that,” she said.

Brown added that the hair oil includes natural products such as black cumin seed oil, avocado oil and aloe vera.