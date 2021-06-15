Khanyi Mbau shares her insights on ‘art of skin lightening’

'Remember, our skins are not the same. What works for me may not work for you. Greater results come from having a good heart.'

Actress and television personality Khanyi Mbau has giving her fans and followers a guide to keeping up with her skin lightening lifestyle. She calls the multiple story series posted to her Instagram The Art of Skin Lightening.

Khanyi Mbau has never kept it a secret that she has devoted her life to bleaching her skin and achieving a skin tone far from her original, melinated skin tone. In her Instagram post she has given her fans and followers tips about how to get into the skin lightening lifestyle and how to maintain it.

Mbau, now known as Mrs K, starts off giving a background on skin lightening, how it works on your body, how your body reacts to it and what one should do to fight back the skin’s attempt to work against the chemicals and products.

“You are going against what your body is created to do. Your body is built to produce melanin and you are destroying its blueprint,” says the celebrity sensation.

Mbau goes on to acknowledge people may be wondering why would anyone go through all that effort just to ruin their skin and body. She responds by saying: “The same way dye your hair blonde knowing peroxide damages your hair.”

The actress continues to explain that the same way the body needs different types of foods and nutrients to keep going, the skin would also need different types of products to bleach it and maintain the desired bleached skin tone.

“Just like how the body needs different types of foods and minerals and that you don’t only eat apples, breads, carrots etc, you cannot use one product,” Mbau said.

“Your skin does get dormant towards a certain product, that’s why you see us chop and change suppliers.”

The 35-year-old mother ends off her Instagram story presentation by saying that sometimes it’s good to take a break from using skin lightening products if it all gets too much for you.

She warns her fans and followers, though, that when you take a break from using skin lightening products, you get dark again and when you get dark you get super dark.

“Like social media if it gets a bit much STOP. Mental health always comes first barbie,” she says.