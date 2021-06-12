TUT’s Sipho Mbatha becomes SA’s first doctor of fashion design

News24 Wire

Dr Sipho Mbatha's doctoral studies had revealed a disconnection between the textile, leather and footwear sector.

Dr Sipho Mbatha, a lecturer in Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) Faculty of Arts and Design, has become the country’s first doctor in fashion design.

Sipho Mbatha said he had been motivated to complete his doctoral studies by his research mentor and supervisor, Professor Anne Mastamet-Mason.

“When Prof Mastamet-Mason recruited me to come back for my B.Tech in 2009, she indicated that she wanted me to be the first South African to obtain a Doctorate in Fashion Design,” he said.

“I took on her challenge, since I never back down from any challenge. Through her mentorship and supervision, I passed both my B.Tech and M.Tech with distinction. It would be a historic omission if I do not stress the critical role the NRF [National Research Fund] Thuthuka grant played in this achievement.”

Mastamet-Mason said Sipho Mbatha’s study had revealed a disconnection between the textile, leather and footwear sector, the university and government’s role in strengthening the fashion industry, particularly in product development.

The study’s findings have been presented at two international conferences and two articles have been submitted for publication.

“The study has contributed significantly to the Triple Helix Theory [a model of cooperation between a university, government and industry] and has yielded recommendations for governmental policy makers,” said Masmet-Mason.

Sipho Mbatha was part of the June virtual ceremony where hundreds of students graduated after completing their studies at the university.

They included Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who received a postgraduate diploma in sports management.

