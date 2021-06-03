Thami Kwazi

Designer Thebe Magugu posted a picture of Zozibini Tunzi in an original Thebe Magagu 2021 ready to wear dress that showed at Paris Fashion Week recently.

Zozibini Tunzi’s sense of fashion and style is the gift that keeps on giving.

Spotted in an original Thebe Magagu 2021 ready-to-wear outfit that was exhibited at Paris Fashion Week, the former Miss Universe is a showstopper in this white dress.

It is described as a “Hand-Tipped Knitted Fringe Dress from the collection of AW21, which debuted during Paris Fashion Week”, by Thebetsile Magugu (Thebe).

Our Queen @zozitunzi wearing the Hand-Dipped Knitted Fringe Dress from the AW21 Alchemy Collection that debut at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/F14k69ixmY — THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) June 1, 2021

No stranger to high fashion as seen in the 69th Miss Universe pageant handover to Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, on 16 May 2021 in a gown by Biji La Maison de Couture.

Twenty-seven year-old Zozi isn’t afraid to push the constraints gracefully and try new things. The Miss Universe ruptured and rattled the shape of rigid fashion and beauty standards which were previously westernised and pushed the boundaries with her short naturally cropped style.

ALSO READ : Thebe Magugu dress now in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art

She showed pride in her Xhosa culture through her chosen gowns and wore a Xhosa doek owned by her mother instead of the traditional crown on her final walk.

The 26-year-old designer and LISOF graduate, Magugu has been seen meeting with heads of state and celebrities this week as he posted an image with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on his social media saying “Thank you for breakfast”.

Thank you for breakfast French President Macron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T2SFtPNDRx — THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) May 29, 2021

Thebe recently showed at the 2021 digital version of Paris Fashion Week. In it, he delved into the history of Blaxploitation movies of the ’70s that have become a cult feature for movie buffs. The dress worn by Zozi was a strong feature of the collection.

READ MORE : South African designer Thebe Magagu shows at Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu)

The Kimberley-born designer was propelled into stardom when he won the 2019 LVMH prize for emerging talent, the first-ever African designer to receive the coveted accolade.

His ready to wear style makes his fashion accessible to all and his designs are on display at The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Followers reacted favourably to Thebe’s post.

Zozibini Tunzi in Thebe Magugu pic.twitter.com/dE4XoopQoV — Moe Suttle (@moe_suttle) June 1, 2021

I love the models because they have the body most women have. Well Zozi is the Queen of the universe so she’s bound to outdo everyone???? — StayatHome (@MaNkums) June 2, 2021

My favorite Ms. Universe — Johan Liebert (@falcofalco06) June 2, 2021

READ MORE: Who designed Zozibini Tunzi’s Miss Universe gown?