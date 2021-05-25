Facebook is launching live shopping sessions every Friday

EXT/AFP

The social network has partnered with major cosmetics and fashion brands to launch its "Live Shopping Fridays", from Friday, May 21 to July 16.

Throughout the summer, consumers will be able to discover new products from several brands, get advice, make comments, and of course buy the products presented live.

Livestream shopping, which is becoming increasingly popular around the world, especially in the United States and Asia, could well become a new shopping habit in the years to come.

A trend that has become more pronounced with the pandemic and its successive store closures and lockdowns, which have pushed consumers to turn to online shopping.

Strengthening links with customers

One might wonder why brands don’t just use their e-shop to give their customers access to their products in a few clicks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, brands are trying not to lose the link they have built with their customers, which has inevitably been affected by the closure of physical stores.

Moreover, they hope to also create new connections and to move towards increasingly personalized services.

It may look a bit like the live infomercials and TV shopping channels of the past, but what could be better than live videos, which not only allow consumers to have their questions directly answered and to get a host of advice, but also allow them the possibility to buy the presented products?

This is exactly what Facebook will be offering every Friday for part of the summer with its “Live Shopping Fridays.”

It’s an opportunity to make as many people as possible — brands and consumers alike — aware of this new way of buying that could quickly become the norm.

The program for these sessions includes beauty, fashion and skin care products, which will be presented in various ways.

For example, brands will be able to reveal their behind-the-scenes features, call on celebrities to present their products, or offer tutorials.

Sephora, Abercrombie & Fitch, Clinique, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and Dermalogica are among the brands that will participate in these summer sessions, which are for the moment intended for the United States.

However, there is no doubt that they will soon be offered in the rest of the world.