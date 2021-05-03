IN PICS: Miss SA, Natasha Joubert’s best fashion and beauty looks

Thami Kwazi

Miss SA runner up will be representing South Africa in the Miss Universe pageant on 3 May 2021. We peek at some of her beauty and fashion looks.

The second runner up to the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant, Natasha Joubert, will be representing the nation in the 69th Miss Universe pageant on 3 May 2021 in Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Joubert will be taking on the Miss Universe competition while reigning Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa will represent SA at Miss World.

Speaking to IOL of her upcoming contest 23-year-old Joubert said: “I have been looking forward to this event from the moment of my crowning and will carry the Miss Universe South Africa title with pride. I know that I have big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of both Zozi (Tunzi) and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.”

On her personal social media she expressed ” ALL the feels… I’m leaving on the 3rd of May!???? I can’t contain my excitement! Thank you to every single person for supporting me & sharing so much love.???????????? South Africa, here we go!????” -Instagram

Pretoria-born Natasha will be wearing a Gert-Johan Cotzee-designed traditional outfit. She holds a bachelor of commerce degree in marketing management in 2020. Before entering the pageant she worked as a public relations officer for a law firm and was the founder and owner of fashion design company Natalia Jefferys, which specialises in beautiful evening gowns.

Ever stylish and beautiful, we take a look a look at her fashion and beauty journey:

Fitness fundi

Natasha posts her regular workouts and can be defined as a fitness fan. She does all forms of workouts from Pilates to cardio and she counts martial arts as one of the activities she did as a child.

Body beautiful

She takes on a conservative approach with swimsuit shots showing just the right amount of skin in one piece swimsuits that accentuate her curves in the right places.

Nature lover

Showing off her cute little dog Bailey, Natasha has proudly admitted to loving animals and nature. She can be spotted taking her dogs for a walk in the park or getting closer to wild animals at nature parks.

Expressing her love for nature Natasha said: “I thrive in a natural environment. I will always find myself hiking, camping or travelling. I absolutely love sports and play action hockey. I am a people’s person and enjoy quality time with my friends and family.”

Sultry and Sexy

A model and natural with the camera, Joubert is a reminder that sexy can be subtle. Her experience as a fashion and beauty model has helped cultivate her easy posing style.

Glowing in gowns

Owning a business that sells gowns, Natasha knows how pick the right outfit for every occasion. Admittedly she has said she was always a bit of a tomboy as a little girl and would much rather play outside with boys, even though she wears a ballgown well.

