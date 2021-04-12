Lerato Maimela

'We not only created a garment to show off our skills, but it also had to be something truly meaningful,' Coetzee said.

The ever-so talented South African fashion designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee has revealed the beautiful outfit Natasha Joubert will wear as she heads off to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

The second runner up at the Miss South Africa beauty pageant in 2020, Joubert is the official South African entrant for the Miss Universe pageant.

Coetzee revealed the national costume on Instagram and gave the inspiration behind the design in the caption of the post:

Do you remember these dresses from the previous years?

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Demi-Leigh represented South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in 2017, and won the title. She wore an emerald green evening gown designed by Anel Botha Coutures for the preliminary part of the competition.

Two years later, Zozibini Tunzi wore the same dress during a photoshoot and posted a picture of herself in the outfit on Instagram, saying that she hoped some of the dress’s magic rubbed off on her. Zozi was later crowned the winner of the Miss Universe pageant.

Catriona Gray

Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray is the fourth Filipina to win the Miss Universe competition, in 2018. The stunning deep red gown was created by Filipino fashion designer Mak Tumang.

Leila Lopes

Leila Lopes, second black African Miss Universe titleholder 2011 stunned the crowd with a gorgeous sleeveless cream gown trimmed in feathery detail. The gown was designed by fashion designer Alexandre Dutra.

Zuleyka Rivera Mendoza

Zuleyka of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2006. The title holder wore a daring, nearly see-through metallic dress designed by Carlos Alberto.

Jennifer Hawkins

Jennifer was crowned Miss Universe in 2004. The pageant winner from Australia wore a textured fully beaded fitted silhouette gold dress designed by fashion designer Rachel Allan Prima.