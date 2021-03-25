Thebe Magugu dress now in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art 

One of Fashion Designer Thebe Magagu’s dresses will be displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art The Costume Institute’s collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu)

South African designer Thebe Magagu announced on his Instagram page that New York based, The Metropolitan Museum of Art has acquired one of his bespoke designer dresses called “Girl Seeks Girl” Dress from A/W18’s HOME ECONOMICS collection “to preserve it as an example of outstanding contemporary design”.

The dress was done in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembwili (@phathudesigns_illustrations), who is described as creating beautiful and celebratory illustrations of women.

He wrote that Phathu Nembwili has always been incredibly special to him. “A woman leans on to the shoulders of another, which – at a difficult time in South Africa’s current history – signifies that women really need one another now more than ever because there is clearly a war that rages against them”

He further went on to say: “Today – on Human Rights Day in South Africa – let’s remember the sacrifices so many people, particularly women, gave for the democracy we enjoy today and continue to treat one another with peace, love and respect.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City, or “the Met”, is the largest art museum in the United States.

It’s also the venue where the famous Met Gala hosted by Vogue Magazine Editor Ann Wintour is held every year.

Northern Cape, Kimberley born Thebe is popular for being the first South African winner of the of the LVMH Prize 2019.

He recently unveiled a fashion film at Paris Fashion week titled Banyoloyi A Bosigo (Midnight Angels), shot by Kristin-Lee Moolmann, using the inspiration of 1970s B-movies as the theme.

The film is described as “a visceral story of African spirituality”.

It’s not often that the inside of the Met Museum is seen but it was used as the main setting for the movie 2018 Oceans 8 , staring Sandra Bullock and singer Rihanna.

READ NEXT: Vaccine-ready fashion gives covid the cold shoulder

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.