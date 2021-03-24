Dream wedding dresses for plus size women that flatter and fit

How to pick a wedding dress that hides belly fat? Wedding dresses for plus size women and what wedding dress looks good on plus size women are just some of the things women search for when looking for a wedding dress.

Finding a wedding dress can be a daunting task, more so if you are a plus-size woman. If it is right size, the length is probably disappointing and if it’s the correct size, the style is probably not what you dreamt of walking down the aisle in- there ise always something to deal with. But no one understands the headaches that fuller igured women go through when it comes to the wardrobe than PlusFab owner Ouma Tema.

She recently introduced a bridal line to PlusFab, a clothing line she has owned for the past 10 years that caters for plus-sized women. What inspired her to offer a bridal option to her growing business? “Plus size women have trusted us for their special occasion. They have trusted us to take them to work, to weddings as guests and this time we thought, we want to take them all the way to the altar,” Ouma gushes, clearly excited about the birth of her new baby.

When OPW airs every Sunday on Mzansi Magic, DSTV channel 161, and a gifted woman appears wearing a boob-tube wedding gown, she becomes a feast for criticism on social media, which be hurtful to other plus-sized women out there who may have a dream of walking down the aisle in a boob-tube.

“People don’t get it that we sometimes want to wear a boob-tube or something a bit tight and beautiful and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Most bridal shops don’t get that but we do- we get the boobs, the curves and the lovehandles- after all, have been dealing with them since inception. We want a plus size bride to feel confident and we want to take her to the altar looking plus and fabulous,” she boasts.

Ouma says most designers don’t have a woman’s interest at heart and are just trying to drive sales. “We don’t want to give you any dress but we want to give you a dress that accentuates your favourite part of your body and fabulously hides the parts of the body that you don’t like,” she says, adding that their bridal range caters for both white and traditional outfits and extends to bridesmaids.

Her price range depends entirely on your budget but they have a purchasing and rental option. She advises that “the oops! moments it’s tight around the arms or breasts “on your wedding day can be avoided. “I have never been a bride, but with any special occasion, you should fit you outfit ahead of the event. Make sure your measurements are taken correctly, that you fit your garment and are comfortable in it because you will be wearing it the whole day,” she advises. “Above everything, don’t be shy be to want something beautiful and sexy!”

