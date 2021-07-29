‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams opens up about her ‘miracle baby’

Karabo Mokoena

Reality TV Star Nonku Williams shared a sweet message to her son on his fourth birthday, and she also reflected on her journey with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and nearly giving up on conception.

“You were my miracle baby. After two failed IVFs and having given up on falling pregnant again…then boom you were there miraculously in my womb,” she shared on her Instagram post.

IVF is not a guaranteed procedure, where eggs are harvested and fertilised in a lab.

According to Mayo Clinic, “[IVF] is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child”.

The 42-year-old mother of three gave birth to her son when she was 38-years-old.

According to Mayo Clinic, the older you get, the more complex having a baby becomes. It might take longer to fall pregnant as your body is producing fewer eggs, and there are more risks when you are 35 and older.

When you struggle to conceive for more than six months, doctors would recommend looking into other options, such as IVF. 10% to 15% of couples struggle with infertility.

Phendulile is Nonku’s youngest child, her eldest being Nothile whom she had with late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane. News of her child with Sfiso were revealed on the first episode of The Real Housewives of Durban.

Nonku refers to herself as a “dedicated mom” and over and above being one of the favourites on the show, she is also an entrepreneur. Nonku is the owner of Ashes to Beauty Winery (A2B Winery).

“I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you forever,” shared Nonku to her son Phendulile.