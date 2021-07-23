Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s daughter Monroe makes modelling debut

Karabo Mokoena

10-year-old Monroe lands the perfect modelling debut, acting as her mother.

Fashion label OshKosh B’gosh launched a campaign on 20 July titled Today is Someday, and shares the childhood dreams of Mariah Carey. Young Mariah is played by her 10-year-old daughter Monroe, who has officially launched her modelling career.

Monroe wears a denim overall and black T-shit, paying homage to her mother’s hit single Someday.

“Someday it’s gonna be different. The melodies that live in my head… someday they’ll live at the top of the charts,” the ad says.

This is Monroe’s first brand campaign and the perfect way to debut her career as a model, honouring her mother while doing it.

According to OshKosh B’gosh, the purpose of the campaign is to teach young people to “dream boldly and turn someday into today”. The campaign tells the story of Muhammed Ali as well, acted out by a little boy who shares his famous words “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.

Monroe’s father Nick Cannon shared the ad on his Instagram with the caption “proud Poppa”, while Mariah shared her love for her daughter after sharing it on her social media.

Monroe is one of two children Nick and Mariah share, having birthed the twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott in April 2011.

The two were married for eight years, separating in 2016 after what Mariah called “incompatibility”. Monroe and Moroccan Scott are two of Nick’s seven children.

His latest additions to the Cannon clan are Beautiful Queen Cannon, born in December 2020, and Zyon and Zillion, who were born one month ago.

Talking to People magazine last year, Nick said he believed that when co-parenting is rooted in love, then it all works out.

“There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have,” Nick shared.

