Karabo Mokoena

A month after giving birth to her first, Dr Khanyile shares her views on postpartum bodies and maternal mental health.

In an honest before-and-after-birth post, influencer and medical doctor Dr Khanyile shared her thoughts regarding some of her challenges as a new mom – with her body being one item on the list.

“After having carried an entire human for just over 38 weeks, I have had to remember to be patient with my body because I will push,” she said.

Liepollo Tsentle Lenake was born on 3 June 2021

After her daughter’s birth, she took pictures of what her body looked like and compared it to how it looked two weeks after the birth, alongside how it looks today.

Dr Khanyile (Nokukhanya Khanyile) says she has chosen to be kind to herself, choosing not to pressure herself to get the six-pack abs she never even had before childbirth.

The pressure to snap back can be overwhelming for mothers who try and adjust to a new role while trying to look at their old selves. Dr Khanyile is reminding new moms about the need to focusing on one’s mind, just as much as the the body. With enough time and work, moms may be able to reach their target.

Dr Khanyile promised to make a big reveal three months postpartum.

Right now, Dr Khanyile is like every other new mom in SA who just birthed a child during these trying times. Some parents can even be riddled with parenting regret – like how she is overcome by fear.

The uncertainty of the future requires mental strength and Dr Khanyile urges people, especially new moms, to rather focus on that. It is important to look at the motherhood journey holistically, including the relationship between partners, family and friends.

Kindness is the key for Dr Khanyile, and her followers agree, with one adding: “We really need to be kind to our bodies.”