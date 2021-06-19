Affordable activities for the family this weekend

Karabo Mokoena

Try out these places in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town if you're looking for some good old, cheap fun.

You will be glad to know that the weather is calling for a fun weekend for families. A few days after the June 16 commemoration and with Father’s Day looming, we’ve got suggestions for some affordable activities.

The past few weeks have been cold, so families have opted to stay home. Entering level 3 lockdown restrictions might prompt others to remain home, while the social butterflies still prefer to spread their wings.

Here are some fun spots to hit for affordable activities to do with your loved ones in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Johannesburg

Hector Pieterson Museum, Soweto

The country just observed a holiday that holds with it painful and proud memories for South Africans. The Hector Pieterson Museum is open to the public and the perfect spot to teach your kids about what happened on that day, reminding them of the seriousness of 16 June 1976. Outside the museum is a memorial families can visit and read more about what transpired on that day and what the children who lost their lives fighting a war meant for the youth of that time.

If you and your kids appreciate a history lesson, Soweto is calling your name this weekend.

Address: 8287 Khumalo Rd, Orlando West, Johannesburg,

Price: R5-R30

Adventure Golf, Fourways

Mini golf is one the perfect affordable activities for the entire family. The environment can make you easily forget the buzz of the city as you are surrounded by trees and tranquility. There are three courses to choose from and nine holes to play. This course promises loads of fun for families looking to unwind and bond.

Address: Fourways Mall, Ruby Close, Witkoppen, Sandton

Price: R75-R120

Durban

Secret Sunrise Durban Onesieland

Get your onesie out and go watch the sunrise by the Durban beachfront. Until you make your booking the actual location is a secret. Dance for an hour with wireless earphones that will be provided for you at the venue. You need to ensure you keep your mask on as it is compulsory.

Address: Secret location, somewhere on the beachfront

Price: R75

The Musgrave Market, Durban

The weekly market is taking place again at Berea Park in Durban. The Musgrave Market is the perfect opportunity for families to spend time together and support small businesses while enjoying affordable activities. The park is spacious enough for kids to play around and the food stalls offer options for families. Pet owners can bring their furey friends along and there are numerous kids activities they can enjoy.

Address: Berea Park, 244 Stephen Dlamini Rd, Musgrave, Berea,

Price: Free

Cape Town

Fun4U, George

Looking for some thrilling fun and endless rides? Fun4u at the George Show Grounds is just the place. With more than 10 rides, most suitable for younger children, you will be a fairy godparent for the kids. The rides start from as little as R10 and entrance is free. There will be hand sanitisation stations everywhere and Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

Address: George Showgrounds, Old Airport Road, George

Titan OCR Obstacle Course Run, Cape Town

Figuring out obstacle courses together is the exact and affordable kind of activity every family will get a thrill from. Families can choose between two tribes; the mortals and the Olympians. The Olympians are the competitive ones, while the mortals are those who are only looking for some fun. The venue has on-site restaurants and a play area for children. Kids can also check out some of the animals, like ducks and crocodiles.

Address: Cape Town Ostrich Ranch, Van Schoorsdrif Road, Philadelphia, Cape Town

Price: R75