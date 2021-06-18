Weekend guide: fun things to do with the family this weekend

Lerato Maimela

From fun runs and market days to self guided tours with the whole family, here are a few activities to consider adding to your weekend plans.

It might be winter, but that does not mean that all fun must wait for warmer weather. Check out these exciting activities available for you this coming weekend with the whole family. Don’t forget to follow the necessary Covid-19 safety precautions!

Cowhouse Market – Hazeldean, Pretoria

Pretoria’s best gourmet food and craft market, the Cowhouse Market takes place every Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm. Free entry, free parking and free entertainment for the whole family.

Hillside Parkrun – Hillside Golf Course, Pretoria North

Take on this fun 5km run with the whole family every Saturday at 8am at the Hillside Golf Course. The 5km run is free for the whole family, but you need to register before your first run. Register HERE.

Le Bonheur reptiles and adventures – Simondium, Suider Paarl

A self-guided tour through an impressive collection of local and foreign snakes housed in glass-fronted roomy enclosures is also on offer, or for kids who are nine years and older, Le Bonheur offers crocodile cage diving for a thrilling close encounter with half a dozen adult Nile crocs.

The Le Bonheur idyllic farm is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Gold Reef City Theme Park – Johannesburg South

Take the whole family to the Gold Reef City amusement park to enjoy a wide selection of fun rides and entertainment. Don’t forget to follow the necessary Covid-19 protocols. The amusement park opens from 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

General admission into the amusement park is R200 per person allowing you to experience the thrills of any and every ride at the amusement park.

Pedal Boat Rides – Durban

An activity fit for the whole family. Head over to the Durban Point Waterfront Canals to enjoy an hour of pedal boat rides where 30 types of sea fish can be spotted. The pedal boats are comfortable and can take two adults and two kids. Tickets cost R160 per group (2 adults max).