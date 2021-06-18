Fine weather for Father’s Day weekend

Hein Kaiser

Get out and about with the family.

Father’s Day weekend looks like it is going to be a fine opportunity for lunch and enjoying it outside. While Sunday morning’s weather may still be chilly over the central parts of the country, it leaves more time to enjoy extra-long morning snuggles with Dad on the cold mornings this weekend.

“Things warm up nicely in the afternoon though, especially over the western part of the country,” says Candice Mckechnie of the People’s Weather Channel. Lunchtime should be great with many areas seeing temperatures rise into the early 20s.

Great places to spend Father’s Day lunch include Harties where there are tons of outdoor eateries around Hartbeespoort Dam. Notable stops include Greenleaves and Little Paris while great spots like Laurentina will add some festive cheer in the middle of the year.

Otherwise, why not pack a picnic basket and head off to the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens on the West Rand or Emmarentia Dam Botanical Gardens to chill in the sun?

Either way, dad will love any quality time with his family. Given that the weather will be permitting, albeit that a few clouds may be about, the Fourways Farmer’s Market in Modderfontein is always a winner. Craft beer, craft gins and a host of great artisanal food. And, while you’re there, get dad a pair of funky socks from Walkies Republic, also at the market.

If you are heading to the coast for the weekend, says Mckechnie, it will be a cloudy Saturday morning for Durban with a slight chance of light rain. Overcast weather and the chance of rain is expected for the KwaZulu-Natal north coast for much of the day.

The cloud also pushes in over the northeastern part of South Africa with the chance of showers and rain for Mpumalanga and Limpopo and partly cloudy conditions for Gauteng and Northwest. “Cloudy conditions and morning rain remains in the forecast for eastern Limpopo on Sunday,” notes Mckechnie.

