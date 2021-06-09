Citizen Reporter

TikTok is educating its customers on how to use its app safely.

It is always important that people remember to take the necessary safety precautions on social sites to ensure a positive online experience.

TikTok, specifically, is encouraging its own community to brush up on their in-app safety knowledge as well as update their settings where necessary.

“TikTok is all about having fun and sharing lighthearted moments with friends or others around the world. In order to foster a space where creativity can thrive, the platform has been designed to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone in its community through various in-app safety features. We are always looking for ways to improve our current safety features and are continuously introducing new ones to help users feel comfortable,” says TikTok’s Head of Public Policy in Africa, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda.

Mgwili-Sibanda has shared some easy tips for users for users to make use of when using TikTok:

Act and speak out

If there is something on the platform that you don’t like, and which goes against TikTok’s Community Guidelines, report it immediately.

The block feature also allows you to cut off any negative users from your account so there’s more time for you to create cool content.

Control and limit interactions

When your account is set to private, you will be able to approve another user before they can follow your account and see your content.

You can choose who can find your account, duet with you, respond to your videos, and send you private messages.

You can decide who you want commenting or stitching your videos.

Encourage families to get involved