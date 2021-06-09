Confirmed! Gosiame Sithole’s 10 babies are real

Kaunda Selisho

Government Communications DG caused a stir after tweeting about not being able to contact mom of 10.

After much speculation, it has been confirmed the 10 babies Gosiame Sithole reportedly gave birth to earlier this week are real.

“Dear @mirriamp we’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. Will share the information with National Gov, I know we were a joke ystday when Gov was genuinely looking for family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good OK,” tweeted Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Masina was responding to a tweet shared by Government Communications director-general Pumla Williams (@mirriamp) on Tuesday evening. In her tweet, she expressed concern about not being able to contact Gosiame Sithole or verify the births.

We have spent a better part of today tracing the story of @IOL of a woman having given birth to 10 babies! @IOL can you please help the public where this birth happened! — phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 8, 2021

Masina’s confirmation has brought relief to many after Williams’ tweet fanned the flames of the doubt about the truth of the story.

According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Sithole, 37, gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria on Monday night.

Sithole and her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, welcomed seven boys and three girls after initially believing they were expecting six to eight babies.

The publication further reported she had asked for time to adjust to motherhood before commenting publicly on her birth and delivery.

Brands and government departments came forward hoping to offer assistance to the family in the form of donations. However, they struggled to locate the family, the hospital where the babies were born and any records at the Department of Home Affairs confirming the birth.

READ NEXT: Twitter reacts to 25-year-old nonuplets Mali mom