What we know about the SA mother who gave birth to 10 babies

Kaunda Selisho

Gosiame Thamara Sithole is the new Guinness World Record holder for the most children delivered at a single birth after welcoming 10 babies.

Welcoming 10 babies has seen a South African woman break the Guinness World Record previously held by Malian national Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria last night.

Here’s what we know about the mom of 12.

She has two other children, a set of six-year-old twins. That makes 12 children in total.

Sithole is married. Her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, is from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni

She gave birth via C-section at 29 weeks (seven months and seven days)

Sithole was not on any kind of fertility treatment.

Seven boys and three girls make up her 10 babies

She initially thought she was expecting six children (sextuplets)

She later thought it was octuplets after a follow-up sonar scan

She works as a retail store manager

Twitter reacts to Gosiame Sithole’s 10 babies

Local South African media reporting that 37-year-old Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Gauteng gave birth to 10 babies (decuplets) last night, setting a new world record. This comes barely a month after a woman from Mali gave birth to 9 children in Morocco. pic.twitter.com/wVwUTzdxdk — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) June 8, 2021

Brand Hungry Lion jumped on board and offered to help feed the family with a 21-piece bucket of chicken.

So, we’d like to offer Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her family 1x Hungry Lion 21 Piece Bucket every month for a year to help feed this KING-SIZED family. If anyone has their contact details or can put us in touch with them, please send us details! #HungryLikeALion — Hungry Lion (@HungryLionSA) June 8, 2021

Many were simply shocked at the number of children she welcomed and shared how they would react when put in her position. Others praised her strength for not only being able to carry that many babies for so long but for being able to survive the birth.

Gosiame Sithole blessed with 10 bundles of joy. She set new Guinness World Record #decuplets pic.twitter.com/iW1XbOVRsp — MALAVIES (@LoveyMashego) June 8, 2021

Gosiame Thamara Sithole 37 Year Old

Gauteng Woman From Tembisa Has

Given birth to her decuplets (10 babies – 7 Boys & 3 Girls.) Tea Ya ZCC E ntho esele maan. pic.twitter.com/O7kNPdKkko — Lady_L Mabuza???? (@_LeratoMabuza) June 8, 2021