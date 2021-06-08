Lifestyle
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
8 Jun 2021
2:45 pm

What we know about the SA mother who gave birth to 10 babies

Kaunda Selisho

Gosiame Thamara Sithole is the new Guinness World Record holder for the most children delivered at a single birth after welcoming 10 babies.

Picture: Freestocks on Unsplash

Welcoming 10 babies has seen a South African woman break the Guinness World Record previously held by Malian national Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to decuplets at a hospital in Pretoria last night.

Here’s what we know about the mom of 12.

  • She has two other children, a set of six-year-old twins. That makes 12 children in total.
  • Sithole is married. Her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, is from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni
  • She gave birth via C-section at 29 weeks (seven months and seven days)
  • Sithole was not on any kind of fertility treatment.

Woman who gave birth to 9 babies ‘doing well’

  • Seven boys and three girls make up her 10 babies
  • She initially thought she was expecting six children (sextuplets)
  • She later thought it was octuplets after a follow-up sonar scan
  • She works as a retail store manager

READ NEXT: Twitter reacts to 25-year-old nonuplets Mali mom

Twitter reacts to Gosiame Sithole’s 10 babies

Brand Hungry Lion jumped on board and offered to help feed the family with a 21-piece bucket of chicken.

Many were simply shocked at the number of children she welcomed and shared how they would react when put in her position. Others praised her strength for not only being able to carry that many babies for so long but for being able to survive the birth.

