An age-appropriate chore guide for children

When you are a parent, living in a clean house can feel like an impossible mission. Household chores can create a lot of resentment for moms who feel like the responsibility of cleaning the house rests on their shoulders.
Household chores don’t have to be mom’s job alone. Kids can also take up some chores that are appropriate for their age. They can learn and understand that every member of the household has to be accountable for some cleaning up.
Cleanipedia, a home cleaning expert, have compiled an age-by-age guide for children to help out around the house.
Chores for children under 2-4
It may be challenging to reason with younger children on taking up household responsibilities. With a little guidance, they can contribute to smaller household tasks, especially if they are responsible for the mess.
- Put toys away
- Help clean up messes with a napkin or cloth
Chores for children aged 5-8
Children in this age group develop independence and a flair for solving problems. So, why not let them help out with more complex house chores.
- Folding and putting clothes away
- Feeding the pets
- Dusting surfaces
- Watering plants
- Putting clothes in the laundry basket
- Helping make breakfast
Housework for kids aged 9-12
From nine to preteen, children have a better understanding of social names and appropriate behaviours. They are then more than capable of playing a more active role in helping out around the house.
- Helping to make dinner
- Tidying rooms
- Cleaning surfaces
- Vacuuming the floor
- Mopping floors
- Washing the dishes
- Clearing the dinner table
- Caring for pet hygiene (cleaning cages, emptying litter trays)
- Emptying the washing machine and hanging clothes
Chores for teenagers
Here, parents can supervise their almost-adult children to take up responsibilities solely. At this stage, they know what is expected of them, although you would have to remind them now and again.
- Walking the dog
- Washing the dishes
- Helping make the dinner
- Mowing the lawn
- Carrying and putting away groceries
- Ironing clothes
- Putting on the washing machine with the help of a delicate detergent,
- Emptying and loading the dishwasher
- Organising and decluttering
Sounds easy enough right? So how can parents make this work in practice?
Cleaneapedia recommends that parents should draw up a chore chart list using the below guidelines.
- Draw up a table with three columns for name, task, and completion status.
- Agree on your chores for kids in advance with the kids so everyone is clear on what to do.
- Have achievement stickers for very young children and explain how they will get them.
- Hang the chart in a visible and accessible area.