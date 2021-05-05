Nandi Madida wants to book Amapiano dancing ‘Peter Parker’

Karabo Mokoena

Amapiano Spider-Man is not new and now Nandi's son wants Peter as his party mascot.

The dancing mascot has yet again delighted the internet with his videos. The man dressed in a Spider-Man suit always brings his best to a party and cameras are always rolling around him.

For adults, seeing an Amapiano dancing Spider-Man gives us a huge chuckle. For a mom with a child who is impressed by the dancing, it could become exercise.

This is the case for singer and actress Nandi Madida who went to social media to ask for help finding Amapiano Spider-Man. Videos of him dancing to Amanikiniki, a kid’s favorite, have been trending on Twitter.

????????whats wrong with Peter Parker mara????????? pic.twitter.com/5ocFDZaEF4 — Salawexe | Official (@Salawexe_Jnr) May 4, 2021

In this video, the adults seem to be more amused by the dancing, while children wonder what is going on with their man Peter. Other kids, like Nandi’s son, are completely sold on the idea. This is why Nandi wants to find him to make booking arrangements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida ???????? (@nandi_madida)

The Queen B Bonang Matheba is more than willing to take the gig. She might be contesting with Bontle Moloi who asked “If I do it, will it matter that I have dreadlocks, boobs, and a booty?”

The Amapiano dancing Spider-Man is part of the entertainment crew from Ms Herbacks & the Mascots. The Mascots put on their suits and entertain guests SA style!

He has been spotted in several other videos and never disappoints. Even in videos with the other mascots dancing, he always takes the spotlight. In one, he was dancing to Morhahu by Makhadzi. This video featured Minnie and Mickey Mouse, a Minion and Peter Parker. As always, Spider-Man’s moves were undisputed, others commenting that “Spider-Man switched careers and he is excelling with this one.”

If you see him, tell him Nandi and her family have a job for him.

Spider-Man dancing everywhere

One user’s tweet of the video resulted in comments of other similar videos. The Spider-Man suit seems to be the perfect go-to suit for dancing mascots.