Piers Morgan comes for Meghan’s children’s book in scathing column

AFP Relax/Citizen Reporter

Illustrated by Christian Robinson, the book is out on June 8 as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, awaits the birth of her second child.

Meghan Markle is to release a children’s book titled “The Bench” inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s bond with their son Archie, the couple’s foundation announced Tuesday.

The book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, is out on June 8 as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, awaits the birth of her second child.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” Meghan said in a statement.

The Bench is an extraordinary debut children’s storybook by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. A heartwarming view of a father’s love through a mother’s eyes, it’s an instant classic you’ll want to read, share, and treasure forever. Get your copy here: https://t.co/GbnDFUW4mC pic.twitter.com/2LC3RSz2WO — Books-A-Million (@booksamillion) May 4, 2021

She said the book aimed to capture “the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she added.

Archie will turn two on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, quit the British royal family and moved to California last year.

An explosive television interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey in March — in which they claimed an unnamed royal had asked how dark their baby’s skin would be — plunged the monarchy into a major crisis.

Meghan, a former actress, also told Winfrey she was “naively” unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie.

Harry recently returned briefly to Britain for the funeral of his grandfather, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip.

South Africans looking to find the book can purchase the book online and have it shipped here by checking major online book outlets.

In the meantime, Piers Morgan reaction to the book has been nothing unusual. In his scathing column for the Daily Mail. He blames Meghan for breaking down her relationship with her own father and then blames her for the state of Harry’s relationship with his.

He says: “As for Harry, he trashed his father Prince Charles in the same interview, moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash, sounding like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to.”