UPDATE: Here’s how to self isolate in your family home

Karabo Mokoena

Self-quarantine or isolating is not as easy as it sounds when you have a child and a family.

Schools and workplaces are reporting increasing number of Covid-19 cases nationally. The country has moved from a seven-day average of 1127 cases at the beginning of April to 10891 cases currently.

As those cases rise, the need to follow strict protocols is key.

However, self-isolation and quarantining can be quite the hassle within the home, especially with a house full of family members.

Separation becomes a challenge when you have a small human that depends on you, particularly if you don’t have help.

If you can, try and ensure that you sleep in your bedroom, and use your own bathroom, if possible. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that you do not engage directly with guests.

The current national lockdown makes it possible for people to come visit, so one has to be strict about allowing guests into your home. Inform friends and family that, for their sakes, they should stay at home during this time while you and your family self-isolate.

So, to avoid potentially infecting your little ones with the cold while on lockdown, you need to practice good hygiene and isolate as often as possible:

Wear a mask

Hide your face when you are coughing and sneezing

Wash your hands regularly

Sanitise surfaces regularly

Avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily

If you can, ask for help while you isolate in a separate room

Do not physically engage with anyone outside of your immediate family

Tell family members to leave any food and medication at your door which you can get while they are away from the door

Do not engage or touch with your family at all

If anyone else in your family shows symptoms make sure they get tested

If you are breastfeeding, you can continue doing so if you have common cold symptoms. Your child needs an immune system booster right now, and breastmilk helps transfer nutrients and antibodies from the mother.

It is important to get tested should you or a family member get exposed to the virus, or experience flu-like symptoms. Click here to find a testing station in your area.

This article has been updated to reflect the changes in infections in South Africa

