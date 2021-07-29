Fana Mokoena back on TV as ‘Scandal!’ shakes up cast

Lerato Maimela

There were recent speculations that Loyiso MacDonald would be joining the cast of Scandal! after making an exit on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, but when asked for comment, e.tv media representative Thapelo Ramatsui denied that MacDonald was joining the show.

However, this did not mean that the television program would not be taking on new cast members, as the show’s social media team took to Twitter to announce that there would be six new faces on the show: Fana Moekena, Robert Mpisi, Sihle Ndaba, Silindile Nodangala, Nolwazi Ngubeni and Wendy Gumede.

*CASTING NEWS* It's official, acting legend @fanamokoena will be making a return to our screen on #etvScandal as Vukile Kubeka, the charming family man with a dark side.???? Coming to your screens this September. pic.twitter.com/GjeWKQGg3E— Scandal! (@etvScandal) July 29, 2021

*CASTING NEWS* @Robert_Mpisi is bringing charisma and charm to your screens as the Mr ladies' man Zenzele Kubheka. Coming this September on #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/syUy2GMpzi — Scandal! (@etvScandal) July 29, 2021

*CASTING NEWS* Your speculations were right, Sihle Ndaba will be playing Fana Mokoena’s daughter, Duduzile Kubeka who will do anything to protect her family's Empire. ????etvScandal pic.twitter.com/Fnwypq44ln— Scandal! (@etvScandal) July 29, 2021

*CASTING NEWS* Prepare to witness television magic when @nodangala4 plays Nomvula Kubeka on #EtvScandal. Nomvula is a mother and businesswoman that keeps her cards close to her chest but don’t double-cross her!???? pic.twitter.com/zSldWBwOA8— Scandal! (@etvScandal) July 29, 2021

*CASTING NEWS* @NolwaziNgubeni has joined the world of #EtvScandal as Lady 'M' the ambitious manipulator. Princess Come see it all play out this September. pic.twitter.com/s6OYRka4Fq— Scandal! (@etvScandal) July 29, 2021

Scandal! will be bringing in a completely new family, the Kubekas, who are full of dark secrets and shady dealings. The Hotel Rwanda star, Fana Mokoena, will be acting as Vukile Kubeka, a charming family man with a dark side, alongside former Generations star Silindile Nodangala who will play Fana’s wife, Nomvula Kubeka.

Sihle Ndaba will make her appearance as a member of the Kubeka family playing as Fana Mokoena’s daughter, Duduzile Kubeka, who will do anything to protect her family’s empire. Robert Mpisi will also join in as a member of the new family, playing Sihle’s charming and charismatic younger brother, Zenzele Kubeka.

The Kubekas make a jaw-dropping appearance on the show after Zenzele crashes a waste management truck into the Nyathi Family Holdings (NFH) headquarters while transporting goods, managing to get away from the situation without being caught.

Fans are pleased and excited to see Mokoena back on their screens after the actor took some time away from the entertainment industry to serve as a delegate of the National Council of Provinces, and then a Member of Parliament. Mokoena also serves on the Economic Freedom Fighters’ central command team.