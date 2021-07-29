e.tv denies Loyiso MacDonald is joining ‘Scandal!’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There were a few media reports that suggested former 'The Queen' actor Loyiso MacDonald would be joining 'Scandal!'.

After leaving popular telenovela The Queen on Mzansi Magic, actor Loyiso MacDonald’s next role in TV is still up in the air.

Media reports suggested that the actor would be joining e.tv soapie Scandal!, with the rumour mill starting after he shared a picture with the caption, “something new coming soon”.

The person who took the image is Sive Mabuya. She stars on Scandal! as Xolile Langa, and this lead to people assuming he is joining the cast.

Something new coming soon… pic.twitter.com/uW0k9eKQ1I — Loyiso MacDonald (@loyisomacdonald) July 26, 2021

When asked for comment, e.tv media representative Thapelo Ramatsui denied MacDonald was joining Scandal!.

“Loyiso will not be joining Scandal!“, adding that they had reached out to production who shared the same sentiments.

The Queen fans said goodbye to MacDonald’s beloved character, Kagiso Khoza, in May. At the time, he said he left because he wanted to return to theatre productions.

The actor stars in a play titled The Dusk, directed by the award-winning Palesa Mazamisa. It is part of the Market Theatre’s 45th anniversary celebrations. The Dusk will premiere in August, after a few postponements due to the third wave of Covid-19.

Describing his character, KG, MacDonald said: “KG grew up on the farm and was the childhood friend of Chris, and has come to find out what happened on that fateful day. As Tessa grapples with her grasp on reality and descends into paranoia and psychosis, it becomes clear that all is not as it seems.”

One of the originals of The Queen, MacDonald was one of the few actors who remained from the first season of Connie and Shona Ferguson’s creation.

Affectionately known as “Sgaqagaqa”, Kagiso and sister Kea Khoza (Dineo Langa) created memorable scenes for fans. Kagiso’s calm demeanour, often battling between the good and bad sides of himself, worked for his family’s cocaine business.

In 2020, he received his first South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for best supporting actor.

There was another big exit on The Queen. Xolani Mayekiso, who played Thato, took to Twitter to announce his departure from the show. His exit was called the best scene on local TV when it aired in May.

