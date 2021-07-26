Uyajola 9/9: Spicy side chicks and taxi fares

Reitumetse Makwea

Uyajola 9/9 trending yet again this Sunday, as Jub Jub caught two men red-handed cheating on their partners, with spicy side chicks.

Moja Love’s cheating reality show Uyajola 9/9 seems to take the cake every week when it comes to leaving viewers in stitches, as host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, heads on his weekly quests to assist people in finding out whether their partners are cheating on them.

In the first episode of the dramatic television show, Asanda asked for Jub Jub’s assistance in finding out whether her boyfriend is cheating on her after telling her that he was going to be at a site where he worked for the day.

True to the show’s name, Asanda’s suspicions were valid when her boyfriend Siphosethu was caught red-handed with his side dish, Thobeka, who is a few years older than him, but refused to be called old while she kept reminding Jub Jub not to say she’s old.

The fiery Thobeka who couldn’t help but profess her love for Siphosethu and left viewers in stitches when she hit Siphosethu because he called her by her name while he called Asanda “baby”.

Meanwhile, Siphosethu wasn’t the only one who chose his main over his side, in the second episode of Uyajola 9/9, Mamhla “Mami” wrote to the show in the hopes that it would confirm her suspicions about her boyfriend’s infidelity.

After a bit of digging by the infamous “amaroto”, Jub Jub located Mami’s boyfriend’s location, he was found with another woman who she believed he had been with for the past three days.

When confronted, he attempted to make a run for it when the camera crew and Jub Jub caught up with him, during the confrontation Mami’s boyfriend did not deny the other lady but claimed they had met the day before.

Mumhla feels that her boyfriend has been distant, and wants to know what's keeping from his family. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday



Sun at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157. pic.twitter.com/HVgZsvKQtJ— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 23, 2021

Although it was a very emotional episode which ended with both Mami and her boyfriend in tears, it also had its comedic side with the side chick asking for taxi fare when the boyfriend also claimed that he was using her for transport fare.

However, Mami and her boyfriend decided to go home together and talk it out in private. Meanwhile as always viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the spicy and dramatic episodes.

Xhosa episodes are hot like a heater #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/CnjmFOr0Ql— Qhayiya (@qhayiyalungu) July 25, 2021

From Family Meeting #20:30 To Jub Jub Areyeng We Are Late Guys #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/ZcpDnOycKI— Skwaet & Prime (@AobakoeKgoele) July 25, 2021

Fcuk! I have a soft spot.



I’m actually touched. I want Mami and her cheater to work things out.



Dammit!!! #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/rYohs92McK— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 25, 2021