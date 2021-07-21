Siba Mtongana back on TV as a judge in ‘House of Chefs’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Siba is swopping her TV hat to be a judge for a new cuisine competition show called 'House of Chefs', on Honey TV on DStv.

Popular celebrity chef and cookbook author Siba Mtongana is back on our TV screens after her hiatus. However, it won’t be on her own cooking show.

DStv Honey TV channel announced that Siba will be a judge in their new cuisine competition called House of Chefs, hosted by Ugandan TV presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba.

Eight young chefs across the African continent compete to stand a chance to be mentored by the international award-winning chef and $5,000 (R73 633). The winning chef will get the chance and opportunity to cook at Siba The Restaurant based in the five-star luxury hotel, Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

The show will premiere on DStv channel 173 on August 13th at 8 PM (WAT), 9 PM (CAT), 10 PM (EAT).

Siba’s restaurant opened earlier this year, quickly making it the hottest new restaurant in Cape Town.

A proudly South African culinary space, Siba says the circles on the logo of the restaurant represents how food brings people together.

When making the announcement she said: “This has been a dream in the making for a few years and beginning of 2020 was its planned launch but alas Covid-19 took us all by surprise! As frustrating as that was, looking back I’m also realising that in the midst of it all there was also a blessing in disguise…

“This specific concept is a fine dining restaurant with a Sibalicious touch of world flavours rooted in Africa.”

The menu at Siba The Restaurant is curated for a three to four-course meal, packed with world flavours from her travels but rooted in Africa.

Paired with South African wines from the restaurant’s sommelier, including a tapas menu for small sharing eats, the popular Siba Sunday Lunch reportedly costs R700 each, and was inspired by South Africa’s seven colours.

Changing the culinary scene with Siba’s Table, she was the first black TV chef from South Africa to have their own cooking show on the Food Network, subsequently opening doors for many others.

Chef Nti Ramaboa’s Street Food in Africa premiered on the channel in March including Chef Katlego Mlambo’s Chef – Inside Job.