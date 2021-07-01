One-on-one with Family Secrets’ Lesley Musina

Kaunda Selisho

SABC1’s Family Secrets is back with season 2 and we sat down with Lesley Musina (Dr David Khuti) to find out what viewers can expect.

SABC1’s Family Secrets is back for a second season and we recently sat down with one of the show’s lead actors, Lesley Musina, who plays David Khuti to find out what viewers can expect, which artists are on his playlist and what he’s itching to do once the pandemic is finally over.

According to the channel, Family Secrets tells the story of the affluent intergenerational Mokwena family, who are bound together by their immense wealth and terrible family secrets that could destroy everything they have built if they were to be revealed.

“Family Secrets plays out in a world of family feuds and industry rivalries that range from skyscrapers, private jets, township streets and international boardrooms.”

The SABC1 drama follows Africa’s first black owner of a merchant bank, Caesar Mokwena, previously played by Mangaliso Ngema. Ngema has since been fired and replaced with another actor.

ALSO READ: Jessica Sithole talks about her big break in the industry

Mokwena’s greatest ambition is to be the richest and most powerful financier in the world, and his long-lost twin brother Dante harbours a desire to topple his brother and take back the empire he believes is his, by any means necessary.

But what about Dr Khuti?

“Dr David is a principled man, a cardiologist, a very intelligent man. However, like all of us, he has his shortcomings. Several times he’ll have to tread carefully on issues of morality, propriety, social justice and revenge etc,” explained Musina when asked what he loves about the character.

“The one thing I don’t like is that when it comes to issues of the heart, he loves wholeheartedly and blindly, I might add.”

Musina said Family Secrets viewers can expect a lot of twists and turns.

“One thing I can guarantee you is that Dr David relishes a good challenge. Also, being a heart surgeon, he’s inclined towards solving problems and challenges that he might encounter.”

All about Lesley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley Musina (@lesleymusina)

Unlike his character, Musina says he loves social commentary and public speaking and believes that he would make a good parliamentarian and writer had he not become an actor.

“I’d be a psychologist or lawyer. I studied criminology for a year, I’d still like to pursue a degree in law,” he added.

According to TVSA, Musina is a South African actor, voice artist and boxing commentator best known as the commentator for the Premier Boxing League on e.tv and for his role as Ndalamo on SABC2 soapie Muvhango.

He is also known for hosting SABC2’s consumer rights show Speak Out.

How Lesley unwinds

Due to the ongoing lockdown, South Africans’ options are limited when it comes to how they can spend their leisure time and Musina is no different.

“I hardly watch drama but I like reality shows as well as animal channels, sport and current affairs,” he shares.

When he’s not watching a little TV, he is listening to music. Anything by DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, King Monada and Prince Kaybee are guaranteed to make his day.

Other interests include cooking, especially considering how restrictions are affecting restaurants.

“My culinary skills are nothing to write home about but I have perfected cooking rice and chicken stew. My rice used to come out like pap because in the past I’d use too much water,” said Musina.

And what about when the pandemic is over?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley Musina (@lesleymusina)

“I’d love to travel to the Far East – Thailand, Malaysia and China,” he says. He misses being busy every weekend as he used to get bookings as an MC and DJ.

“I still do, but the economy has taken a knock, a lot of businesses and individuals are out of pocket.”

Disclaimer: This interview was conducted before the recently announced level 4 restrictions.

Don’t miss Family Secrets, every Sunday at 8pm, only on SABC1 starring Mampho Brescia as Cleo Mokwena, Benny Langa as Gabriel Mokwena, Buyile Mdladla as Themba Biko, Michael Di Pinna as Burton Taylor, and Angelique Geber as Natasha Taylor.

NOW READ: Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green and fiancé Ze Nxumalo finalise lobola negotiations