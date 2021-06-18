‘Friends’ reminisce during carpool karaoke with James Corden

Asanda Matlhare

The cast of friends was joined by 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden and they sang and reminisced during a carpool karaoke ride.

Even though the reunion for Friends is over, fans are in for a treat and can still look forward to never-before-seen footage of the show.

James Corden, who hosted the reunion last month, can be seeing picking up Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry in a cart at the Warner Bros studio, where they spent the day and a half filming, reports ET.

The cast can be seen enjoying and singing the Friend’s theme song, ‘I’ll be there for you’ and talking about and how riding along the set brings back memories.

The cast can be seen clapping and harmonising the theme song’s lyrics.

The cast and Corden later moved onto the set where they spoke of the memories they created and how much they meant to each other over the years of shooting.

“We talked about it between ourselves that it’s great to see everybody again, but for me, I didn’t anticipate how much being on set was going to hit me. We spent so much time in these sets and shared a lot of laughs,” said LeBlanc.

LKudrow admitted that she always broke character and laughed the most during shootings, in a game the cast members played with the late-night show host.

“I am the worst, I have no training and no discipline,” she said laughing.

LeBlanc interjected and said it would be a toss between Aniston and Kudrow, “whenever you watched the show you’d see Jennifer with her mouth in between her hands because she was hiding a laugh”.

Matthew Perry pointed at himself and laughed when Corden asked who the best dancer was but Aniston and Schwimmer agreed that it was them who could dance best.

Aniston also laughed but admitted that she “stole” the most wardrobe during shoots.

“I still wear the clothes from the Friends set. I have so many shoes and dresses, I would also go to Monica’s rack to fit things,” she said.