Asanda Matlhare

Journalist tweets that he is not sure if threat is real or a scam.

On Sunday, eNCA’s news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tweeted in a panic that he received a text message from an unnamed person who was at a hostel when he was ordered to carry out a hit on the journalist.

“I’m not sure if this is a real threat or a scam but how can I possibly live like this,” tweeted Ramkissoon.

The news anchor is the host of South Africa Tonight from 5pm to 8pm every day.

I’ve just received texts from someone saying they’ve been approached at a hostel to carry out a hit on me. He says it’s linked to my job and that I must watch my back wherever I go. I’m not sure if this is a real threat or a scam but how can I possibly live like this. — Shahan Ramkissoon (@ShahanR) June 13, 2021

The marketing manager for eNCA news, Samukelo Dube said they were aware of the tweet by Ramkissoon and that the managing director did alert the police authorities about the matter.

According to the journalist’s LinkedIn profile, Ramkissoon gained work experience from three parts of the world.

With a decade and a half of television experience in Africa, London and the United States, Ramkissoon has steadily built a credible journalistic career and can best be described as “a consummate pro”.

In an interview with Glamour magazine , the South Africa Tonight host said the seed of becoming a journalist was planted by an incident that took place at the school he attended then when the school withheld report cards from pupils who couldn’t afford school fees.

He said he knew from age 14 that he wanted to be a journalist which would help him hold people accountable for their actions.

Ramkissoon began his career in the print industry which led him to the broadcast field today.