Where to watch the Shaleen Surtie-Richards doccie

M-Net and Showmax have announced the details of a documentary to honour the late actress.

A never-before-seen Shaleen Surtie-Richards documentary has been announced by Multichoice to honour the late actress.

According to a release, the doccie, titled Shaleen Surtie-Richards: ‘I Am Who I Am’, will air on M-Net on Wednesday 9 June at 7.30pm.

The documentary will also be simulcast on kykNET and kykNETkie on Sunday 13 June 2021 at 8pm.

Lastly, the documentary will be available to stream on Showmax from Thursday 10 June 2021.

In addition to the doccie, the broadcaster has arranged for additional commemorative programmes to honour Surtie-Richards’ memory on various other channels.

“Shaleen Surtie-Richards was a beloved South African icon. In 1988, she portrayed the title role of Fiela Komoetie in the Katinka Heyns film Fiela se kind – a ground-breaking achievement for an actress of colour during apartheid South Africa. With her portrayal of Ester ‘Nenna’ Willemse, the spirited caregiver of Marlborough Mansions in the M-Net soapie Egoli: Place of Gold, she became a household name,” Multichoice said in a statement.

“The documentary was commissioned to celebrate a South African icon and was in its final stages of post-production when the news of her passing was announced. It was an honour for the team to pay tribute and spend time with Shaleen in the making of this film. Her incredible story is historically significant for the people of South Africa,” director and executive producer of the film Diana Lucas said.

The doccie will revisit Shaleen’s life from her childhood in Upington and her first baby steps on the Upington school stage all the way to her steps to far grander stages and greater audiences.

A number of voices will contribute to the doccie with their memories and stories of a woman who lived her life in defiance of stereotypes. Among those voices are Marc Lottering, Sandra Prinsloo, Pieter-Dirk Uys, Brümilda van Rensburg, Katinka Heyns, Patricia de Lille, Bobby Heaney and Kevin Smith.

The name of the Surtie-Richards doccie stems from a quote of hers: “And I don’t have time for pretence in my life. So, if you ask me who am I. Then, I will tell you, I am who am.”

According to Multichoice, Surtie-Richards was also recently interviewed by fellow Egoli: Place of Gold co-star Hannes van Wyk for a special Kwêla: Hannes aan huis episode which will be broadcast on Tuesday 8 June 2021 at 9pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

On kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145), the team of KLOP! will be paying tribute to the legendary icon with friends and colleagues such as South African actors Christo Davids, Zenobia Kloppers and her Arendsvlei co-stars. The kykNET telenovela Arendsvlei was the last production Surtie-Richards filmed.

Where to find Shaleen Surtie-Richards programmes and tributes on DStv platforms:

Tuesday 8 June 2021 at 9pm – Hannes aan huis, kykNET (DStv channel 144)

Wednesday 9 June 2021 at 7:30pm – Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am, M-Net (Dstv channel 101) and KLOP!, kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145) at 8pm

Thursday 10 June 2021 – Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am will be available on Showmax

Saturday 12 June 2021 – Ontbytsake, kykNET and kykNET&kie (DStv channels 144 and 145)

Sunday 13 June 2021 at 7pm – Carte Blanche, M-Net (DStv channel 101), Simulcast: Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145) at 8pm and Swirl on fliekNET (DStv channel 149) at 8pm.